Do you want Cannabis fully legalized in Minnesota?

Please submit a brief written testimony in favor of #FullLegalization TODAY, 2/16/2021 for the #CommerceCommittee #Hearing for #HF600 being held tomorrow, 2/17/2021.

Send your written testimony to the committee administrator today before 3:00pm and it will be printed for all 16 committee members: adeline.miller@house.mn

Write a brief letter about why prohibition is the problem, not Cannabis. Center your personal story or that of someone you know and care about. Stories are more effective than speeches with statistic laden talking points. Remind committee members that prohibition has failed to stop the illicit market from existing in our state now. Emphasize the benefits of a legal Cannabis industry in Minnesota because this is the commerce committee. Tell them how we need an equitably regulated, reasonably taxed and justly reparative model of #FullLegalization.

Let’s make sure they receive more calls and emails from legalization supporters than prohibitionists. Call all of the committee members to say you support H.F. 600 because prohibition is the problem, not Cannabis, and #FullLegalization is the only solution, but we must do it right in Minnesota!

Call ALL of the Commerce Committee members TODAY (and tomorrow):

Committee Chair

Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL) District: 36A

509 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5513

Email: rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn

Rep. Zack Stephenson (36A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Vice Chair

Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL) District: 48B

567 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-7449

Email: rep.carlie.kotyza-witthuhn@house.mn

Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (48B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Republican Lead

Rep. Tim O’Driscoll (R) District: 13B

237 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-7808

Email: rep.tim.odriscoll@house.mn

Rep. Tim O’Driscoll (13B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Cal Bahr (R) District: 31B

321 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-2439

Email: rep.cal.bahr@house.mn

Rep. Cal Bahr (31B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Andrew Carlson (DFL) District: 50B

557 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4218

Email: rep.andrew.carlson@house.mn

Rep. Andrew Carlson (50B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL) District: 63A

443 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-0173

Email: rep.jim.davnie@house.mn

Rep. Jim Davnie (63A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL) District: 49B

515 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-7803

Email: rep.steve.elkins@house.mn

Rep. Steve Elkins (49B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Barb Haley (R) District: 21A

239 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-8635

Email: rep.barb.haley@house.mn

Rep. Barb Haley (21A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL) District: 37A

445 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5369

Email: rep.erin.koegel@house.mn

Rep. Erin Koegel (37A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Fue Lee (DFL) District: 59A

485 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4262

Email: rep.fue.lee@house.mn

Rep. Fue Lee (59A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Leon Lillie (DFL) District: 43B

365 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-1188

Email: rep.leon.lillie@house.mn

Rep. Leon Lillie (43B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL) District: 06B

413 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-0170

Email: rep.dave.lislegard@house.mn

Rep. Dave Lislegard (06B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Eric Lucero (R) District: 30B

221 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-1534

Email: rep.eric.lucero@house.mn

Rep. Eric Lucero (30B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Liz Olson (DFL) District: 07B

471 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4246

Email: rep.liz.olson@house.mn

Rep. Liz Olson (07B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Brian Pfarr (R) District: 20A

213 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-7065

Email: rep.brian.pfarr@house.mn

Rep. Brian Pfarr (20A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R) District: 08A

291 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4946

Email: rep.jordan.rasmusson@house.mn

Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (08A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL) District: 52B

403 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4192

Email: rep.ruth.richardson@house.mn

Rep. Ruth Richardson (52B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

Rep. Tama Theis (R) District: 14A

201 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-6316

Email: rep.tama.theis@house.mn

Rep. Tama Theis (14A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

ex-officio

Rep. Rena Moran (DFL) District: 65A

449 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5158

Email: rep.rena.moran@house.mn

Rep. Rena Moran (65A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)

https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/Committees/members/92003