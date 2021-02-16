Do you want Cannabis fully legalized in Minnesota?

Please submit a brief written testimony in favor of #FullLegalization TODAY, 2/16/2021 for the #CommerceCommittee #Hearing for #HF600 being held tomorrow, 2/17/2021.
Send your written testimony to the committee administrator today before 3:00pm and it will be printed for all 16 committee members: adeline.miller@house.mn
Write a brief letter about why prohibition is the problem, not Cannabis. Center your personal story or that of someone you know and care about. Stories are more effective than speeches with statistic laden talking points. Remind committee members that prohibition has failed to stop the illicit market from existing in our state now. Emphasize the benefits of a legal Cannabis industry in Minnesota because this is the commerce committee. Tell them how we need an equitably regulated, reasonably taxed and justly reparative model of #FullLegalization.
Let’s make sure they receive more calls and emails from legalization supporters than prohibitionists. Call all of the committee members to say you support H.F. 600 because prohibition is the problem, not Cannabis, and #FullLegalization is the only solution, but we must do it right in Minnesota!
Call ALL of the Commerce Committee members TODAY (and tomorrow):
Committee Chair
Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL) District: 36A
509 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5513
Email: rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn
Rep. Zack Stephenson (36A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Vice Chair
Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL) District: 48B
567 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-7449
Email: rep.carlie.kotyza-witthuhn@house.mn
Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (48B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Republican Lead
Rep. Tim O’Driscoll (R) District: 13B
237 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-7808
Email: rep.tim.odriscoll@house.mn
Rep. Tim O’Driscoll (13B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Cal Bahr (R) District: 31B
321 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-2439
Email: rep.cal.bahr@house.mn
Rep. Cal Bahr (31B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Andrew Carlson (DFL) District: 50B
557 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4218
Email: rep.andrew.carlson@house.mn
Rep. Andrew Carlson (50B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL) District: 63A
443 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-0173
Email: rep.jim.davnie@house.mn
Rep. Jim Davnie (63A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL) District: 49B
515 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-7803
Email: rep.steve.elkins@house.mn
Rep. Steve Elkins (49B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Barb Haley (R) District: 21A
239 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-8635
Email: rep.barb.haley@house.mn
Rep. Barb Haley (21A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL) District: 37A
445 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5369
Email: rep.erin.koegel@house.mn
Rep. Erin Koegel (37A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Fue Lee (DFL) District: 59A
485 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4262
Email: rep.fue.lee@house.mn
Rep. Fue Lee (59A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Leon Lillie (DFL) District: 43B
365 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-1188
Email: rep.leon.lillie@house.mn
Rep. Leon Lillie (43B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL) District: 06B
413 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-0170
Email: rep.dave.lislegard@house.mn
Rep. Dave Lislegard (06B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Eric Lucero (R) District: 30B
221 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-1534
Email: rep.eric.lucero@house.mn
Rep. Eric Lucero (30B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Liz Olson (DFL) District: 07B
471 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4246
Email: rep.liz.olson@house.mn
Rep. Liz Olson (07B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Brian Pfarr (R) District: 20A
213 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-7065
Email: rep.brian.pfarr@house.mn
Rep. Brian Pfarr (20A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R) District: 08A
291 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4946
Email: rep.jordan.rasmusson@house.mn
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (08A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL) District: 52B
403 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4192
Email: rep.ruth.richardson@house.mn
Rep. Ruth Richardson (52B) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
Rep. Tama Theis (R) District: 14A
201 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-6316
Email: rep.tama.theis@house.mn
Rep. Tama Theis (14A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)
ex-officio
Rep. Rena Moran (DFL) District: 65A
449 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
St Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5158
Email: rep.rena.moran@house.mn
Rep. Rena Moran (65A) – Minnesota House of Representatives (state.mn.us)