New Jersey’s Vote to Legalize Weed Could Kickstart Legalization Across the Northeast

New Jersey’s Victory

New Jersey’s recent vote on legal marijuana is more than likely about to trigger a movement for adult use around and about the East Coast. After years of legislative failures, New Jersey voters authorized the legal use of recreational marijuana. This factor is due in part to a year of supporters rallying over the disproportionate number of arrests from this drug, namely in minority communities. The ballot question passed by a wide margin, according to preliminary results from The Associated Press.

These new measures mean Philadelphians could soon just be a short drive over the Delaware River to have access to legal marijuana. Millions of New Yorkers could be on a quick train ride across the Hudson River driving tourism in New Jersey. Many New York residents already shop at dispensaries just over the border in western Massachusetts, but the prospect of consumers crossing state lines to patronize New Jersey dispensaries is expected to galvanize state lawmakers to get their own bills across the finish line.

Out-of-state visitors is exactly what pot proponents in the Garden State are hoping for. Democratic state Sen. Nick Scutari, who introduced a legalization bill last session said,“We’re surrounded by some populous states and we’re hopeful that their residents would come over and visit”

Other States Legalize Marijuana

This pressure, as previously mentioned, raises the ante for neighboring states like New York and Pennsylvania. Creating an increased pressure on lawmakers to support legalization or risk losing the competitive edge to New Jersey, in what is stated to be “one of the (potential) largest marijuana markets in the country.”

State Senator Liz Krueger of New York, the writer of the legalization bill pending in Albany, said the “yes” vote could be the exact thing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and lawmakers need to break this logjam. “There will be motivation by many in the New York government to not want to continue to lose … economic activity, jobs and money spent to yet another state on our border: New Jersey,” said Krueger. “I’m going to cheer on New Jersey, and hope that it helps us beat them to the punch!”

With four states passing recreational marijuana legalization measures on Election Day, 15 states total will allow anyone over 21 years old to buy legal marijuana. More than a third of all Americans now live in states with legal adult-use marijuana. Less than a decade after Colorado and Washington state pioneered the modern legalization movement, we here at TheWeedBlog consider this a big win.

If the Northeast region joins the ranks of this new and upcoming market, nearly half of all Americans will have access to legal marijuana. Even conservative states are getting in on the action, with Montana and South Dakota passing adult-use referendums.

Future of Cannabis Legalization

A key issue for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission to address will be the push by social justice groups to ensure that communities that suffered most from uneven enforcement of marijuana laws have access to dispensary licenses. The state chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has said it would insist on a seat at the table to avoid being crowded out by large companies eager to get a toehold in an emerging market.

While the legislative effort in Pennsylvania isn’t as far along in New York, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pressing lawmakers to pass a legalization bill, emphasizing the need for additional revenue for the state. Unlike other Northeast states where marijuana is legal, such as Massachusetts and Maine, other states in the region don’t have the option of putting the issue to voters. Any legalization measure has to go through the Legislature, which has proven to be a messy process even in states with total Democratic control.

