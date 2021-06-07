MoCann Biz Con Returns to Missouri for the Third Year

MoCannBizCon+EXPO (MCBC) is the premier cannabis business conference and expo for the Missouri and Greater Midwest cannabis industry. For the third year in a row MoCannBizCon+EXPO will be held at historic Union Station in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11-12. For 2021 the conference will be both Live and Virtual!

As the cannabis industry in the midwest continues to emerge and evolve, opportunities such as the ones that MCBC will offer attendees are invaluable. These opportunities will benefit entrepreneurs, cannabis industry professionals (and hopefuls), and medical marijuana patients.

Learn more about the conference and get tickets here!

48,000+ Square Feet of Expo floor in the historic Midway of Union Station will host 100+ exhibitors showcasing the leading products and services that are most relevant to the burgeoning industry, connecting operators with the resources they need to grow and scale their businesses. From cultivation supplies to human resources management, brands and products, marketing and design, MoCannBizCon+Expo delivers information on the goods and services that Cannabis operators need everyday.

MoCannBizCon 2021

Educational tracks are designed to bring the latest and most innovative information, best practices, technology and insights from thought provoking leaders and industry insiders. From supply chain technology to policy, to workforce development, BizCon covers it all. MoCannBizCon+EXPO 2020 was the last time that the Midwest industry leaders were able to meet and we can’t wait to see you BACK AT BIZCON in 2021!

Wendy Turner is the Director of Education for MCBC. She said, “This year, MoCannBizCon+Expo will be off the Charts! Our Educational Series begins with the Sensi Magazine/Media CEO’s talking about Leadership, Teamwork & Advertising in the cannabis space. We have Christian Hageseth From VIST Labs speaking on Yeast, Mold & Bacteria Problems, we have everything you need to know about finance, from cannabis banking to outside investments, Hemp from planting to the newest harvesting technologies, our Day 2 Keynote speaker Laury Lucien will be speaking on Why Social Equity Matters, a Brief History of Prohibition and its Effects, we have an amazing Free Virtual Patient Track. Everything you need to know about Cannabis and Hemp will be discussed at some point within the conference. It’s a must see, for sure! This is the most dynamic line up we’ve had for MoCannBizCon yet! As the cannabis industry grows, we will grow right along with it and keep bringing the latest news and information to the people!”

This year MoCannBizCon+EXPO will be a hybrid event! With both a LIVE and VIRTUAL conference platform, you will have the opportunity to market your brand to attendees from literally everywhere!

Jenny Germano is the founder of ICS Consulting and has attended the event in the past and also plans to attend this year. She said, “MoCannBIzCon has been a valuable cannabis expo for my small woman-owned business. I have made incredible connections as a speaker and attending all of the events during the expo. They offer a high-quality experience for connecting with industry leaders, and newcomers.”

Missouri Cannabis Events

ALL NEW EDUCATIONAL TRACKS:

As the industry has evolved, so have the educational needs of stakeholders. This year, all new tracks include select offerings on each of the two days. Beginning on day one with compliance, supply chain, marketing & PR, and finishing out with a new concept: collaborative conversations. Designed to create solution oriented brainstorming sessions on topics that are relevant and critical to the evolving industry on both the state and federal level, we will discuss leadership, inclusion and diversity, people focused business practices, and explore the patient experience.

DAY 2 ONLY TICKET: On day two, tracks covering Supply Chain,Policy and Law, and Hemp, are complemented by a track specifically designed for people looking to obtain employment in the cannabis industry: Workforce. Just off the Expo floor, the MoCannBizCon Career Fair will be taking place. Meet the companies hiring in the cannabis industry. Enjoy Day 2 on the Expo floor. Lunch is included.

VIRTUAL PATIENT TRACK: Sessions designed to educate and inform the patient community on The rules and regulations for being a Missouri medical cannabis patient and The rules for cultivating at home, homegrown cultivation techniques, compliant extraction methods, and making your own edibles. This track is free for patient access!

Missouri Medical Marijuana Industry Career Fair

MoCannBizCon is happy to host a Career Fair for the Missouri/Midwest cannabis industry. BizCon is the perfect place for Employers to connect with potential Employees, with resume’ distribution service included in the Career Fair ticket. Resume’ Distribution Service: Career Fair ticket holders will be given instructions for submitting a resume’ which will be made available for all Missouri cannabis facility license holders.

For potential employers:

MoCannBizCon is happy to host a forum for connecting Missouri and Midwest cannabis companies with motivated candidates who are looking for opportunity in the emerging industry. Just off the BizCon Expo floor, up to 40 operators and staffing companies will be able to meet and greet excited candidates who are willing to invest in their future. Each Conference+Expo ticket includes free entry to the MoCannBizCon Career Fair and a separate, Career Fair Only ticket is available. With the Career Fair Ticket or as an Expo Add-On, ticket holders will be able to submit their resume’ for distribution to our employers. You will have access to a dropbox with hundreds of resumes’, separated by Missouri region to make it easy. This is a tremendous opportunity to prepare for the high turnover nature of the cannabis industry!

Human Resources can be one of the most daunting areas of any industry. Midwest CannaExpos would like to help your organization attract qualified, engaged and career minded individuals to your company.

BIZCON CAREER FAIR: MoCannBizCon will host a Career Fair on day 2 of the conference. All Expo attendees will have access to the Career Fair and a separate ticket exclusively for the Career Fair will also be available to the general public as well. The addition of the Career Fair means your company can enjoy building its business to business connections and connect with job seekers who have specific interest in the cannabis industry.

For potential employees:

The Missouri market has launched and operators are hiring! Connect with them at BizCon’s Career Fair. Join us for this unique opportunity that allows you to meet face to face with some of the hiring employers of the Midwest Cannabis Industry! Entry to the Career Fair is complimentary for Conference and Expo ticket holders (but does not include the Resume’ Distribution Service- available as an add-on). The Career Fair Only Ticket is just $25 and includes complimentary Resume’ Distribution Service. You will receive specific instructions on how to submit your resume’ and we will make it available to employers in the Missouri cannabis market! Additional services that will be available at the Career Fair include Headshot photos by Mimi Amor Photography. Stand out against your peers with a professional photograph to compliment your resume. You can expect to connect with 25+ potential employers that are actively hiring!