Is the Cannabis Industry Being Affected by the Coronavirus?

From vape pen factories closing down in China to a series of canceled cannabis events, to the general fear of sharing and being in close contact for a friendly sesh - the answer is yes.

Just when you thought it was safe to pick up your vape pens, the coronavirus hit. Unfortunately, most all vaping devices and cartridges are made in China then shipped to the US to be filled.

As has been widely reported, the rapid spread of the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, provoked the Chinese government to impose strict quarantines around the country. In some areas, factories where vape pens are produced have been closed and workers are still quarantined in their homes.

Though the cannabis industry has often bragged, and rightly so, that it is recession proof, much like tobacco and alcohol, in that consumers will continue buying and using weed under most circumstances, no one expected the panic that nearly ruined the vaping industry when the 2019 crisis hit.

As of February 18, 2020, a total of 2,807 e-cigarette, and vaping- associated lung injury (aka EVALI) cases or deaths have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

With governors around the country pondering involuntary isolation for coronavirus hotspots like Seattle, Washington and the creation of a containment area in the New York suburb of New Rochelle - to be aided by the National Guard - staying home and smoking weed the old fashioned way seems to be an attractive pastime.

Many cannabis companies are even releasing statements on their social media regarding coronavirus concerns, and encouraging their followers to be safe in their cannabis consumption methods.

Cannabis Events Being Cancelled because of Coronavirus

Even before the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, cannabis-related conferences and gatherings had already begun canceling or postponing their events.

Among the first to announce a cancellation on March 6, was the well-known SXSW.

While not strictly a cannabis event, the 33-year-old tech, music and film festival has become increasingly cannabis-focused in the last several years. One of the festival’s so-called convergence tracks now includes a type of cannabis conference, which was expecting over 100,000 people to mix and mingle with dozens of cannabis speakers, experts, entrepreneurs and OGs.

Alas, the large gatherings will have to wait, but we can still pass the time pleasantly in our own cannabis containment circles!

Meanwhile, CelebStoner kindly put together an updated list of cannabis event cancellations, starting with one of the best - Spannabis:

• March 13-15 - Spannabis, Barcelona, Spain

• March 13-22 - SXSW, Austin, TX

• March 18 - California Cannabis Industry Association Policy Conference, Sacramento, CA

• March 20-22 - Ultra Music Festival, Miami, FL

• March 20-22 - NECANN, Boston, MA

• March 22-24 - Oklahoma Cannabis Expo, Oklahoma City, OK

• March 25-28 - National Cannabis Unity Conference, Washington, DC

• March 26-28 - NOCO Hemp Expo, Denver. CO

• March 30-31 - CannaTech, Tel Aviv, Israel

• April 1-2 - Hall of Flowers, Cathedral City, CA

• April 1-3 - International Cannabis Business Conference, Berlin, Germany

• April 10-12, 17-19 - Coachella, Indio, CA

• April 14-15 - AHPA Hemp-CBD Supplement Congress, Portland, OR

A handy little website https://www.isitcancelledyet.com has been created to list ALL events known to have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Stay safe, and keep washing your hands everyone!