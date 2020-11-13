It’s finally time to renew that medical marijuana card! This task might feel as strenuous as moving someone’s furniture over the weekend, but it is far less arduous and much more beneficial to you. Fortunately, this task has also proved to be much simpler than you probably thought. As such, you should not fear, for Brodie Kush is here with everything you need to know about getting a medical marijuana card or renewal in Delaware is included in this article.

In order for you to apply online for a Medical Marijuana ID card, your physician must be registered in the system to accept online applications. Please contact your physician and ask if they have registered in the online application program. If your physician is not registered in the system, they cannot complete and sign your paper application.

If your physician is not registered to accept online applications, you will need to print the paper version of the application and take it to your physician. Please contact the Medical Marijuana Program if you have any questions about the application process at 302-744-4749.

The Division of Public Health (DPH) implemented Title 16, Ch 49A of the Delaware Code after Governor Jack Markell signed Senate Bill 17 in May of 2011. This means the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act regulates the medical use of marijuana in Delaware. Recreational use of marijuana is still illegal however.

The purpose of the Medical Marijuana Program is to allow the beneficial use of medical marijuana in a regulated system for alleviating symptoms caused by debilitating medical conditions and their medical treatments.

In order to begin, you’ll want to click on the New Program Participants button if you would like to start an application or click on the Existing Program Participants button if you have previously registered. If you have any questions throughout the application process, please contact the Medical Marijuana Program at 302-744-4749. You can follow along with this article for a step by step guide!

If you are new or an existing Program participant in the Delaware Medical Marijuana Program, you must register as a new program participant in order to complete your application online.

How Do I Apply for the Medical Marijuana Program?

Applications may be completed on the Department’s website. The medical marijuana application process has been made easy as possible for individuals to complete. The application lists the requirements, and you fill them out as you go along. We will caution you to read the application carefully as s single can get your application rejected.

Applicants may submit their applications using the Department’s website or applications may be printed from the website and then mailed to the department. If requested, the department will mail or email an application to you. If you choose to submit a paper application, completed applications can be mailed to this address: Delaware Division of Public Health, Medical Marijuana Program, 417 Federal St., Suite 140, Dover, DE 19901.

What are the Qualifying Conditions in Order to Obtain a Medical Marijauana Card in Delaware?

In order to qualify for a debilitating medical condition that will allow you access to a medical marijuana card, you must have one of the following: cancer, terminal illness, positive status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV Positive), Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), decompensated cirrhosis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease), agitation of Alzheimer’s Disease, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), autism with aggressive behavior, glaucoma, chronic debilitating migraine.

A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following is also acceptable: Cachexia or Wasting Syndrome, severe debilitating pain that has not responded to previously prescribed medication or surgical measure for more than three months or for which other treatment options produced serious side effects, intractable nausea, seizures, severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of Multiple Sclerosis.

Can Other Medical Conditions be Added to the List?

Any citizen is allowed to petition the Department to add conditions or treatments to the list of debilitating medical conditions. This is done by petitioning the Department for consideration of an illness.

I Have One of the Debilitating Medical Conditions, Am I Automatically a Qualified Patient?

No, it is required that an official written certification must be obtained from a Delaware licensed physician and submitted with the application, in order to qualify. You are not allowed to just go into a dispensary and buy medical cannabis just because you have a debilitating medical condition.

How Long Does It Take to Process an Application Once I Submit All of the Paperwork?

Upon verification of the information contained in an application submitted, the Department shall approve or deny a complete application within 45 calendar days of receipt. If the application process takes any longer than that, please contact the department with regards to your application.

Will the Medical Marijuana Program Verify My Written Certification With My Doctor?

Yes. The Medical Marijuana Program will contact the physician that provided the written certification.

What Happens If My Application is Incomplete?

The Medical Marijuana Program will not process an application unless it is complete. Your application will be returned with instructions for resubmission, if incomplete.

How do I Renew my Medical Marijuana Card?

The renewal process is almost exactly the same as the application as when you first applied for the Medical Marijuana Program. It’s the same cost as well. Applications may be completed online. Please contact your physician and ask if they are enrolled in the program to participate in the online application submissions.

Applicants may submit their renewal applications up to 90 days prior to your expiration date. Applications may be printed from the website here and mailed into the department. If requested, the department will mail or email an application to you.

If you choose to submit a paper application, completed applications can be mailed to: Delaware Division of Public Health, Medical Marijuana Program, 417 Federal St., Suite 140, Dover, DE 19901.

Medical Card in Delaware FAQ’s

Can other medical conditions be added to the list?

Any citizen may petition the Department to add conditions or treatments to the list of debilitating medical conditions. This is accomplished by petitioning the Department for consideration of an illness. Click here for petition information.

I have one of the debilitating medical conditions, am I automatically a qualified patient?

No. Just because you have a debilitating medical condition does not mean you are automatically a qualified patient. Official written certification must be obtained from a Delaware licensed physician and submitted with the application.

How do I get a medical marijuana card?

Complete the online or paper application and submit for review. Those applications meeting all of the required qualifications will be issued a Delaware Medical Marijuana Card. If you’ve followed along with this article so far you’re on the right track to getting what you desire!

If an ID Card is Lost, Stolen, Damaged, or in Need of a Name Change, What do I do and is There a fee to Replace the Card?

There is a $20.00 replacement fee for cards. In order to obtain your replacement card you can either go in person to the Medical Marijuana Program office located at 417 Federal St. Dover, DE 19901 or you can mail a request for a replacement card with the $20.00 fee to the same address. If you have any further questions you can contact the program.

I received my registry card, but my name is misspelled (or has other incorrect information). What do I do?

Contact the Department as soon as possible. The Medical Marijuana Program staff will send you a corrected registry card at no charge.

If my registry card expired and I did not submit my renewal application, am I still eligible to purchase medical marijuana?

No. When your card expires, the legal protection offered by the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act is expired. You may still submit a renewal application, but only once you have the card do the legal protections apply to you.

Questions about Physicians:

Which medical physicians can certify me for medical marijuana?

Any physician that can certify you must be licensed to practice in Delaware and be a MD (Medical Doctor) or DO (Doctor of Osteopathic medicine). The physician must also have a bona fide relationship with the patient they are certifying for medical marijuana. The physician must also been in good standing practice with the state of Delaware.

Can the program give me a list of medical physicians who will certify me for the medical marijuana program?

No. The Medical Marijuana Program is not authorized to give out physician information. Ideally, the physician that you normally see for your condition should be the one certifying you for the program.

When does the physician certification expire?

The physician certification will last within 90 days of the physician’s signature.

Anything Else?

Nope, that’s it! As soon as you complete the application process and ship it off, you are all set to go. Your card should arrive within 45 days, and then you are off to getting the quality of life you deserve!

