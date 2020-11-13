It’s finally time to renew that medical marijuana card in the District of Columbia! This task might feel as strenuous as moving someone’s furniture over the weekend, but it is far less arduous and much more beneficial to you. Fortunately, this task has also proved to be much simpler than you probably thought. As such, you should not fear, for Brodie Kush is here with everything you need to know about getting a medical marijuana card or renewal in the District of Columbia is included in this article.

In November of 2014, District voters approved the Legalization of Possession of Minimal Amounts of Marijuana for Personal Use Initiative (commonly known as Initiative 71). The new law became effective on February 26, 2015 and as a result, it is legal for a person who is at least 21 years old to: possess two ounces or less of marijuana as well as transfer one ounce or less of marijuana to another person who is at least 21 years old so long as there is no payment made or any other type of exchange of goods or services.

It was also made legal for a person who is at least 21 years old to: cultivate within their residence up to six marijuana plants no more than three of which are mature and possess marijuana-related drug paraphernalia, such as bongs, cigarette rolling papers, and cigar wrappers that are associated with one ounce or less of marijuana; or use marijuana on private property.

Patient Application Instructions for a Medical Card in the District of Columbia

Please have all documents ready to upload once you start an application. The system does not save an incomplete application. To apply for a patient registration identification card electronically, applicants must submit a completed application to the ABRA on the required form, which would include a recent passport-type photograph in .jpeg format: the photograph of the applicant’s face measuring two inches by two inches (2″ X 2″), which clearly exposes the area from the top of the forehead to the bottom of the chin.

You will also need a clear copy of a U.S., state, or District government-issued photo ID as proof of identity (in pdf format) as well as a Physician Recommendation Number. The recommendation must be dated no longer than ninety (90) days prior to the application date. You must also provide proof of district residency.

Proof of Residency

In order to have proof of DC residency, one must provide at least TWO of the following under the name of the applicant: proof of payment of District of Columbia personal income tax in the name of the applicant for the tax period closest in time to the application date, a property deed for a District of Columbia residence showing the applicant as an owner or co-owner, a valid unexpired lease or rental agreement in the name of the applicant on a District of Columbia residential property.

You can also prove your residence with a pay stub issued less than forty-five (45) days prior to the application date which shows evidence of the applicant’s withholding of District income tax, or a voter registration card with an address in the District of Columbia, or current official documentation of financial assistance received from the District Government including, but not limited to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, the State Child Health Insurance Program (SCHIP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), housing assistance, or other governmental programs.

Other options that can work are a current motor vehicle registration in the name of the applicant evidencing District residency, or a valid unexpired District motor vehicle operator’s permit or other official non-driver identification in the name of the applicant, or a utility bill (excluding telephone bill) from a period within the two (2) months immediately preceding the application date in the name of the applicant on a District of Columbia residential address, or any other reasonable form of verification deemed by the Director of ABRA or the Director’s agent to demonstrate proof of current residency

Reduced Application Fee for a Medical Card in the District of Columbia

In order to see if you apply for the reduced application fee for a medical card in the District of Columbia, you must provide your Social Security Number. If the applicant does not have a social security number they can: submit the application with a sworn affidavit, under penalty of perjury, stating that the applicant does not have a social security number, or provide ABRA with social security information once a social security number has been obtained.

What Happens When the Application is Finished?

When the application is complete, submit the application fee along with the confirmation document to the following: 899 North Capitol Street, NE 2nd Floor Washington, DC 20002 Attn: Medical Marijuana Program. The application fee may be paid by certified check, money order, or cashier’s check made payable to DC TREASURER; personal checks cannot be accepted. The registration fee is $100. The reduced fee for those that qualify is $25. Be sure to send payment in a manner that ensures receipt. An applicant must provide all documentation to submit the application.

Verification of Income for Reduced Fee

In verifying income for reduced fees, the following applicant must supply proof of the following: proof of being a current Medicaid or DC Alliance recipient; OR Documentation verifying that the applicant’s total gross income, including child support payments, alimony and rent payments received and any other income received on a regular basis, is equal to or less than 200% of the national federal poverty level, as defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

In verifying income for the purposes of this qualification, an individual may submit any of the following: Earnings statements received within the previous thirty (30) days, or their District of Columbia Federal tax filing returns for the most recent tax year, or for newly employed applicants, a verifiable copy of an offer of employment that states the amount of salary to be paid, or a copy of a Social Security or worker’s compensation benefit statement, or proof of child support or alimony received.

More ways of verifying income are as follows: any other unearned income or assets, including but not limited to, stocks, bonds, annuities, private pension and retirement accounts; or any other item(s) of proof deemed by the Director of ABRA or the Director’s agent reasonably calculated to demonstrate a person’s current income.

Conclusion:

It isn’t terribly difficult to get your medical marijuana card in the District of Columbia, so make sure to fill out the application correctly, submit all the information requested, and get to smoking those legal strains of medical marijuana that they offer! You’re off to the races, but if you’d like to stay on our sight and learn more about medical or recreational marijuana from people who have made it their life, look no further than down below!

