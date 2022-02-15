Crystal Peoples-Stokes Launches Equity Focused Political Action Committee

New York, NY – New York communities most impacted by the nation’s deep inequities and resulting stark consequences in education, the environment, and mass incarceration need candidates fighting for them. On Saturday, February 19, community activist and celebrated lawmaker Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will officially launch a new political action committee to support legislation and progressive candidates committed to fostering equity around three key pillars: cannabis, education, and environmental resiliency.

You may recall that the passage of adult-use cannabis legalization in New York was ultimately championed by Crystal Peoples-Stokes who sponsored the bill while it was on its journey. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the historic cannabis legislation in March, 2021, making New York the 15th state to legalize adult-use cannabis. The state is now positioned to become one of the largest markets for legal cannabis in the U.S. Additionally, New York is now one of the few states where legalization is directly tied to economic and racial equity. The new law will enact a program that will reinvest millions of dollars of tax revenues from cannabis in minority communities that have suffered for decades because of the racial criminalization of cannabis and the war on drugs.

The majority leader will be joined by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, Assemblymember Charles Fall, and a host of advocates, prospective entrepreneurs, and other community stakeholders to advocate for equitable cannabis regulations in New York State. The PAC will support legislation and candidates pledging to help repair the social and economic harms of cannabis prohibition and build generational wealth for those most impacted by prohibition through the newly formed EquityPAC.

Held at the historic Harlem Repertory Theatre, the press announcement will feature respected leaders and advocates voicing support for EquityPAC, a political action committee supporting candidates that address injustices and push for equal access to education, a clean and healthy environment, and pathways to the generational wealth amassing in the growing cannabis industry to level the playing field and its mission.

WHAT:

EquityPAC Launch

WHO:

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs

Assemblymember Charles Fall and other community stakeholders

WHERE:

Taino Towers

Harlem Repertory Theatre

240 east 123rd street, New York, NY 10035

WHEN:

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

About EquityPAC:

EquityPAC is an independent, Black-led political action committee that advances justice in New York State through engagement and support of candidates committed to achieving equity around its key pillars of education, environmental resiliency, and the legal cannabis industry. EquityPAC is committed to vitalizing voters from communities most impacted by systemic racism and structural inequities.