National Advocacy Organization M4MM Brings Popular Cannabis Licensing Boot Camp to Michigan Market

Award-winning advocacy non-profit organization Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) has been leading the charge for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry (amongst many other advocacy efforts) for 5 years, almost since the inception of the legalized cannabis market. One of their longest running and most successful programs has been their Cannabis Business Licensing Boot Camp (CBLB) program.

M4MM Cannabis Business Licensing Boot Camp

After presenting successful cannabis licensing boot camps in Missouri, New Jersey, and Illinois, M4MM brought its 8th impactful Cannabis Business Licensing Bootcamp (CBLB) Program to Michigan to prepare applicants for the state’s Microbusiness application. The Michigan Cannabis Business Licensing took place March 13th and 14th, 2021 with over 70 participants and ten leading industry speakers, alongside key sponsor 7Cities Group.



“Michigan was our 8th boot camp, and it was outstanding despite the planning and scheduling challenges we faced because of COVID-19. The breadth and depth of subjects covered definitely helped participants understand both the application process and their options as potential operators as they pursue licensing opportunities in Michigan.” Roz McCarthy, Founder and CEO, Minorities for Medical Marijuana

Roz McCarthy, Founder and CEO, Minorities for Medical Marijuana

M4MM presented the Michigan Cannabis Business Licensing Bootcamp, designed to educate prospective social equity and minority business owners about the Microbusiness application and business-building process. Attendees gained a clear understanding of the Microbusiness licensing process, learned key strategies, received specialized resources through M4MM, and made valuable connections to industry professionals necessary to build successful businesses.

Boot camps in New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and Oregon are planned for the second and third quarters of 2021. You can learn more about them here.

M4MM in the Michigan Cannabis Market

The ten industry guest speakers included Chris Jackson, Owner of Sticky Ypsi dispensary, and Patrick Frakes, Chief Operating Officer of RAIR. The featured speakers were subject matter experts across an array of industry sectors who delivered critical information and inspiration. Sponsor 7 Cities Group, a full-service cannabis consulting firm provided insight into Equity Partnerships. Attendees left enthused, all providing positive feedback designating the program extremely informative and interactive.

“Michigan has a unique market with potential for growth and expansion. We have an opportunity to create tangible pathways and partnerships via the Social Equity Programs and Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s Racial Equity Initiatives. In planning the event, we invited representation from all of Michigan’s major stakeholders; the state, the corporations, and the community all came together to share best practices in hopes of establishing a profitable, diverse and inclusive cannabis industry. I’m proud that the boot camp exceeded our expectations.” Cimone Casson, M4MM Michigan State Director

Cimone Casson, M4MM Michigan State Director

The second day of the boot camp featured a Cannabis Business Pitch Competition judged by industry trailblazers Wanda James, founder and CEO of Simply Pure, National Director of Veteran Outreach Leo Bridgewater, and former NFL & Superbowl champion Joseph Casillas. Winner Keena Moffett earned a $1,000 scholarship for her business “Pot and Pans”. The Pitch competition was streamed live on M4MMUnited Facebook page to give all participants national exposure.

Keena Moffett won the pitch competition.

Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM)

About M4MM: Minorities for Medical Marijuana Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on providing cannabis advocacy, education, outreach, and training to communities of color throughout the country. The cornerstone of its mission is fostering inclusive and equitable cannabis public policy, healthcare awareness, business development, and social reform. The organization is committed to cultivating a culturally inclusive environment where diversity of thought, experience, and opportunities are valued, respected, appreciated, and celebrated. Currently, M4MM has a presence in 26 states throughout the country and was awarded 2018 Cannabis Industry Organization of the Year by the Cannabis Business Awards.