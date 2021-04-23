New Poll Finds 91% of Americans Support the Legalization of Medical or Adult-Use Marijuana

A recent study by the Pew Research Center found that 91% of Americans support legalizing medical or adult-use marijuana.

Marijuana Legalization Data

This study came as three other states have fully legalized the adult-use of marijuana: New York, Virginia, and New Mexico. The study revealed about 60% of participants surveyed were in support of the legalization of both adult-use and medical marijuana, while 31% of that same group only wanted it legalized for therapeutic purposes. Only 8% of people thought it should continue to be criminalized, while 1% abstained from answering. This is a very encouraging study as we learn towards a greener future with each passing day.

As expected, those most opposed to marijuana legalization are above the age of 75. However, only 14% of those 75+ were completely opposed, which is very interesting. The ages supporting the legalization of both adult-use and medical cannabis fell between 18-29 with only 4% opposing it outright.

72% of participants who claimed to be Democrats supported legalization for adult-use and medical marijuana legalization, whereas only 47% of those who claimed to be republican supported the same idea. Those who labeled themselves as conserative had the least amount of support for legalization, with 15% wanting the plant to stay federally prohibited. Finally, only 3% of those that claimed to be liberal were opposed to any legalization. What does this all tell us? People want access to cannabis.

Presidential Predicament with Marijuana

As seen by the statistics above, one could assume Joe Biden would want to listen to the will of the people by supporting marijuana legalization, however that is likely not the case. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last month in a statement that Biden’s view on the drug has not changed, and he has no interest in federal legalization… for now. Instead, he is more focused on getting the drug rescheduled, expunging past marijuana crimes, and legalizing medical marijuana.

Considering this data as well as comments made by U.S. Senators, Joe Biden is sure to encounter some sort of legalization bill in the future, but right now we cannot claim with certainty whether he would sign this legislation. With important data from surveys like the Pew Research Center’s, we can have a deeper understanding of what respondents want. It’s very clear the people want medical marijuana at least, which further consolidates support for federal legalization in the coming months.

