PotPunks Shake Up 4/20 and the World of NFTs

Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2021 — PotPunks, a new non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectible project today announced their phase one launch of 69 digital characters inspired by the diverse world of cannabis lovers and advocates. In addition to celebrating the world of weed, PotPunks goes one step further by partnering with Project Mission Green, a charity founded by reform advocate Weldon Angelos. Angelos and Project Mission Green have deep connections in the world of entertainment and politics and have been responsible for some of the most high-profile drug reform bills and pardons of the last decade.

PotPunks and Cryptocurrency

“PotPunks is not only a great way to celebrate the cannabis community, it underlines our commitment to long-term advocacy and continuing to innovate how we communicate the importance of this mission,” said Angelos. “I have worked with the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations as well as entertainers like Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and Alicia Keys to help address the injustices of drug prohibition. By partnering with Potpunks, our mission can speak to a whole new realm of activists who understand how the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs can also play an important role in supporting necessary reform.”

What are PotPunks?

The team began the Potpunks project in homage to the original CryptoPunks as a response to the burgeoning world of NFTs and the promise they hold for the world of cannabis. Every time a PotPunk is sold a percentage of the proceeds will be deposited through a Smart Contract on the Ethereum network to The Weldon Project to support Cannabis reform.

NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) are digitally unique items with verified ownership on the blockchain. Some uses of NFTs include digital art, collectibles, game items, and more.

The explosive popularity of NFTs has seen the entry of high-profile celebrities, athletes, and investors including Tom Brady, Mark Cuban, and Snoop Dogg either creating their own NFTs or investing in businesses focused on the space.

PotPunks was created by a collective of creatives, developers, crypto diehards, NFT collectors, and most of all lovers of weed. The team will be debuting their first release of OG Punks at the MERRY JANE x Top Tree 4/20 event at the Notorious Estate in Hollywood Hills.

About Potpunks

https://potpunks.io

@potpunks on Facebook

hello@potpunk.io

About Mission Green

https://www.theweldonproject.org/missiongreen

@projectmissiongreen on Instagram

Check them out!!