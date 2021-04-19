Ex-L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Gets Prison For Pot Warehouse Theft

In a chain of events that the judge described as something out of a ‘movie script’, former Sheriff’s Deputy Marc Antrim led a group of men to clean out over $600,000 in cash, and an estimated $1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana from a marijuana warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. Antrim, 43 years old from South El Monte, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Monday.

Antrim and several other men were recorded by security cameras in October 2018, with the former deputy brandishing a fake search warrant and declaring himself a detective with the narcotics unit. Six additional men conspired together to pull off the theft, arming themselves and wearing duty belts and driving an official LASD vehicle.

The men detained three of the warehouse’s security guards in the caged part of the SUV, while others moved a massive amount of marijuana and two safes into waiting vehicles, which later helped to track down the perpetrators.

When the robbery took place, Antrim was employed as a deputy with the Temple City station, but was off duty. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that he was not part of any narcotics division, and that he did not have any legal rights to search the warehouse. LASD released this statement to press:

“Marc Antrim does not reflect the values of this department or those of the dedicated men and women in law enforcement who proudly serve our communities each day,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department expects all of its personnel to hold themselves to the highest ethical, moral, and professional standards at all times. Department members who engage in criminal misconduct will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Antrim pled guilty to multiple crimes in 2019, including conspiracy to distribute and possession of marijuana, conspiracy to deprive rights under color of law, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Several other men have also been convicted in the heist.

