Maine Seeks Applicants to Lead Cannabis Safety Campaigns

Maine’s recreational marijuana sales have more than doubled since the legal market opened in October 2020. Now, as more and more dispensaries open across the state, Maine is looking for candidates to develop and lead new cannabis health and safety campaigns.

Maine’s Cannabis Education, Awareness, and Safety Programs

In January of this year, Maine marijuana retailers sold over $2.4 million in cannabis products, raking in nearly $250 thousand in tax revenue for the state. Out of those tax dollars collected, 12% is allocated to an Adult Use Marijuana Public Health and Safety Fund.

According to Maine law, the state must develop cannabis-centric campaigns focusing on education, health, safety, and public awareness. Erik Gundersen, the director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP), is heading the undertaking.

The state of Maine has begun taking bids for the project this past week. The initial release from the Department of Administrative/Financial Services and Office of Marijuana Policy describes the job as “the development and implementation of programs, initiatives and campaigns focused on increasing the awareness of the public on health and safety matters related to marijuana and marijuana products.”

The chosen applicant will work alongside the Maine OMP on issues “including, but not limited to, preventing and deterring the use of marijuana and marijuana products by persons under 21 years of age,” according to the statement. Program proposals are due to the Office of Marijuana Policy by April 14th.

“The public’s health, safety and well-being are the top priority in all of the decisions we make as a cannabis regulator,” said Gundersen. “Issuance of this procurement reaffirms that commitment, particularly as Maine’s nascent adult use industry continues its measured growth. The Office looks forward to reviewing the proposals submitted by interested parties and beginning the work of implementing this important program.”

Additional Resources:

At The Weed Blog, we strive to produce the latest online news resources regarding marijuana. We also review various strains of cannabis or other edible counterparts. We are committed to helping you find valuable information about marijuana on our website. With marijuana laws constantly changing, learn from us what you can do to promote activism in your area. Otherwise, consider these other top-tier articles regarding cannabis:

Past Marijuana Use Will Not Be Held Against Immigrants With Proposed Bill

Oklahoma’s Dispensary Licenses Fall For First Time Since Opening of Medical Cannabis Market

States Ranked by Recreational Marijuana Tax Revenue