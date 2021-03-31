Root 66 Medical Marijuana Dispensary Adds Second St. Louis Location in Dogtown – Plans of Third in St. Peters

After the successful opening of their Tower Grove South location earlier this month, Root 66 Cannabis has launched a second medical marijuana dispensary just a few miles north in Dogtown.

Root 66 Cannabis Opens Manchester Ave. Location

Root 66 first opened its doors to Tower Grove South’s entertainment district back on March 5, offering flower, pre-rolls, and medicated edibles and drinks to qualified patients. Occupying a large building at 3737 South Grand Boulevard, the dispensary sits within walking distance of many beloved locally-owned restaurants, including Lulu’s Local Eatery and Tree House — as well as tried and true fast-food favorites like Taco Bell and White Castle.

“Our team was proud to open the first St. Louis city dispensary with our South Grand store at the corner of Grand and Chippewa on March 5th,” Root 66 Retail Manager Rachel Shenk told The Weed Blog.

St. Louis medical marijuana patients have responded positively thus far to the dispensary’s opening, with reviews citing the store’s knowledgeable staff, modern presentation, and convenient location as high points of the customer experience. Root 66 plans on continuing those trends up in Dogtown — at their second (and brand new) St. Louis dispensary.

Friday, March 26th marked the opening of the 6660 Manchester Avenue store, with Root 66 Cannabis now selling medical marijuana products from 10 AM to 6 PM — seven days a week. Immediate reception to the launch has already been largely enthusiastic, and the Root 66 team is eager to continue their work in the St. Louis area.

“It has been such an exciting time to open a dispensary in the city – patients have been waiting for this for too long. We are grateful to be one of the first to provide safe access to medical cannabis to city residents, and bring some additional sales tax revenue to our local neighborhoods and the state’s veteran programs,” said Shenk.

As the medical marijuana market expands to different areas of Missouri, Root 66 keeps expanding its reach as well. In addition to the Tower Grove South and Dogtown locations, the dispensary chain has its sights set on St. Charles County. Root 66 will be joining licensees, Mint Dispensary and Swade Dispensary, in St. Peters and will appropriately be opening up to patients on April 20th.

