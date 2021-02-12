Hemp And CBD Could Be Marketed As Dietary Supplements Under Bipartisan Congressional Bill.

A bill has been introduced in Congress to allow cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp products to be marketed as dietary supplements.

The purpose of the Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act is to provide rules and guidelines for marketing CBD products, as well as regulatory transparency regarding how to market such products.

Lawmakers in favor of the bill hope that its passing will pressure the Food and Drug Association (FDA) to provide regulations and guidance to the developing CBD industry.

This bill was previously proposed a year prior during the Trump Administration, but was not passed due to a lack of support in Congress.

The FDA and the Emerging CBD Industry

Since the legalization of CBD in the United States in 2018, the FDA has been under pressure to introduce reforms to allow for the sale, marketing and regulation of CBD and hemp products.

In 2019, the agency was pressured to provide updates on CBD regulations, which they did in March of 2020. Furthermore, the FDA released draft guidelines that were designed to help streamline approvals for oral CBD medications.

While the FDA has been grappling with CBD legalization, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have published their final ruling regarding the US hemp industry in January of this year, and have submitted this to Joe Biden for final approval.

Bipartisan Support for the Bill

The bill being proposed has the support of both Republicans and Democrats.

Headed by Democratic representatives Kurt Schrader (OR) and Morgan Griffith (VA), the bill has received support from the 17 cosponsors from the previous attempt, which includes 12 Democrats and 5 Republicans. Furthermore, one Republican congressman has filed a bill to move cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

If passed, the Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act will be the third piece of marijuana-related legislation to be passed by Congress.

Additional Resources:

At The Weed Blog, we strive to produce the latest online news resources regarding marijuana. We also review various strains of cannabis or other edible counterparts. We are committed to helping you find valuable information about marijuana on our website. With marijuana laws constantly changing, learn from us what you can do to promote activism in your area. Otherwise, consider these other top-tier articles regarding cannabis tax revenue:

Administrative Hold Placed on Harvest in Missouri Medical Marijuana Program

Virginia Lawmakers Pass Adult-use Marijuana Legalization Bill

Cannabis Gifts for Your Stoner Sweetie on Valentine’s Day 2021