What is CBD Oil?

CBD is shorthand for Cannabidiol, an extract from hemp (and sometimes marijuana) plants that boasts a variety of healing properties and has been rapidly popularized across the United States in recent years. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory and can be used for a variety of conditions and ailments, including epilepsy, anxiety, and chronic pain.

While CBD oil will usually have a minor trace of THC present, it will not produce the same psychoactive effects produced by marijuana extracts. Currently, only CBD extracted from hemp plants is permitted for cultivation and purchase by the federal government.

Is CBD Legal In Missouri?

Yes.

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, the federal government regards CBD derived from industrial hemp and produced according to regulatory standards to be legal for purchase and use. As long as the product at hand has less than a .3% THC level in it, and contains at least 5% CBD, it is legally applicable for use. After the update to federal laws, Missouri modified its own hemp cultivation laws to fall in line with the new federal regulations.

Up until the Farm Bill, the only legal hemp in Missouri was grown through the program MHERP (Missouri Hemp Extract Registration Program). Though law enforcement infrequently arrested individual retailers for selling CBD products, individuals were not arrested for actually purchasing or possessing any products.

Why Is CBD Such A Big Deal?

CBD has proven in many cases to treat chronic pain, depression, anxiety — the list goes on.

CBD, when used properly, can open up a gateway to healthier living and a higher quality of life. CBD gets a bad reputation, because hemp plants and marjiuna plants are often lumped together by the general public. It is a necessary distinction to make, because there is a significant difference in the amount of THC found in marijuana versus hemp plants.

What is the Difference Between CBD and THC?

There are many different compounds present in hemp and marijauna plants, but the two most well-known ones are THC and CBD. Both have their own unique compelling medical benefits, but THC also produces psychoactive effects for some users.

Though you can extract CBD from either hemp or marijuana plants, it is currently only legal to do so from hemp plants. Hemp plants, unlike our beloved pot plants, do not create a massive amount of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). CBD can even be totally isolated by removing THC and all other undesired terpenes or cannabinoids. THC is the psychoactive agent in the marijuna plant that gets you “high”. If people have issues with the sensations experienced after consuming cannabis, 9 times out of 10, it is because of this active ingredient..

Can CBD Help Me?

CBD concentrates can help many people.

It has become a popular health topic on social media, television, and even medical literature, but I spoke to my friend, Kathy, who was diagnosed with epilepsy, to see if there’s any merit to using CBD to treat serious medical conditions. “I’ll smoke weed socially, to like, have fun and enjoy life,” she says, “but I will ALWAYS come back to my CBD at the beginning and end of my day”.

She goes on to say how the hemp oil can take many different forms: gummies, infused drinks, or vape pens. She emphasizes that her preferred method of administration is the dropper. As she explains, “If I can feel a panic attack, or a wave of sadness coming on, or hell even if i’m just tense, I’ll pull this bad boy out, put a full dosage under my tongue—voila! I’m cool as a cucumber for a good portion of the day.”

Where Can I Get CBD Oil in Missouri?

It feels like I just woke up one day and CBD products were suddenly lining the endcaps of every grocery store and gas station. Though you can’t always be completely sure of the levels of CBD claimed by the packaging, you can be certain you’ll be able to get your hands on some CBD in Missouri. Here are just a few locations:

Saint Louis:

-CBD Kratom: 3161 Morganford Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116

-CBD Canvas Boutique & Dispensary: 7168 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143

-Cheryl’s Herbs: 7170A Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63143

Springfield:

-Canna Bliss: 210 W Republic Rd # 100, Springfield, MO 65807

-Swin Dispensaries: 108 E Park Central East St, Springfield, MO 65806

-Hemporium: 4139 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

Kansas City:

-CBD Oil Kansas City: 7441 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64114

-Verde Leaf Artisanal Company: 1817 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108

-CBD Plus: 7422 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114

How to Pick the Highest Quality CBD Oil?

Research the company – A quick search on the background of your company and clicking through their reviews will save you time and money. You’ll want to make sure the product you’re receiving is legit, ethically produced, and has vocal confirmation from other users of its efficacy. Outside testing – You should only purchase CBD oil that has been tested by an outside laboratory to examine for solvents or other undesired additives. These companies will also confirm the CBD levels claimed by the manufacturer. If the product in question hasn’t been tested by a third party, you’ll want to seriously reconsider Full-Spectrum – This is not to discredit isolated CBD and its effectiveness, but using full-spectrum CBD can often be noticeably more effective, because it contains healing cannabinoids, terpenes, proteins, fatty acids, and essential vitamins.

CBD in Missouri: The Final Consensus

Cannabidiol is legal for production and sale in Missouri and across the United States as long as it falls in line with federal guidelines for THC levels and is extracted from hemp plants. It is a fantastic medicinal product to invest in for many individuals working to treat a number of conditions and ailments. Its medicinal use is scientifically proven to be beneficial for many people, especially those with Alzheimer’s and epilepsy. The plethora of benefits afforded by CBD are too numerous to ignore!

