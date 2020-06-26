Missouri Green Doctors

Since voters passed Amendment 2 with an overwhelming majority in 2018, Missouri has become a new medical marijuana landscape and has seen approximately 50,000 patients and caregivers certified within the first year. With growing interest in the Medical Marijuana Program and dispensaries set to open later this summer, more Missourians are seeking a “green” doctor’s certification to gain the protections of patient status. You may not be aware how accessible Missouri’s Medical Marijuana makes the application process and will be surprised just how quickly the process can go considering the option of telehealth appointments in Missouri Learn what you need to get your marijuana ID card, and all the info on physician certification.

What are the Steps to Getting My Missouri Medical Marijuana Card Certification?

In order to be able to legally possess marijuana on your person, you need to be a certified patient or caregiver. To get your card as a patient or caregiver, you must get a completed and signed Physician Certification form

Applicants must visit a Missouri-licensed physician, who is active and in good standing to practice medicine (MD) or osteopathy (DO) pursuant to Missouri law, to obtain a physician certification form (PCF).

With a Standard Physician Certification, patients are allowed to purchase and possess 4 ounces of medical marijuana each month. Patients whose conditions require a higher amount of cannabis are able to submit two Alternative Physician Certification Forms, which allows them to purchase and possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana monthly. The state requires that each of these two alternative forms must be completed by two separate physicians with the same qualifying medical conditions listed.

Missouri Medical Marijuana Laws

Missouri has some of the most progressive medical marijuana laws in the country and has implemented a number of measures to ensure that patient access to medical cannabis is relatively unrestricted. This is demonstrated through the lengthy list of conditions that qualify state residents to receive a medical marijuana card.

Missouri List of Qualifying Patient Medical Conditions

Alzheimer’s disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease

Autism

Cachexia, or wasting syndrome

Cancer

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

Hepatitis C

HIV/AIDS

Huntington’s disease

Inflammatory bowel disease

Intractable migraines

Neuropathies

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other debilitating psychiatric disorders

Sickle cell disease

Terminal illness

Any chronic condition treated with a medication that could lead to dependence

Chronic conditions causing severe, persistent pain, or muscle spasms including: Multiple Sclerosis Parkinson’s disease Seizures Tourette’s syndrome



Missouri Green Doctors

Unfortunately, it’s possible that your general practitioner will not be willing or able to issue you a certification for medical marijuana, due to the administrative policies of their larger healthcare network.However, there are many doctors across the state that are willing and able to certify Missouri medical marijuana patients and caregivers. Missouri Green Doctors, with their multiple locations across Missouri, make it simple to get certified to get your medical marijuana card.

Missouri Green Doctors Locations: Where to Find Green Doctors

There are three Missouri Green Doctors locations:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (Southeast Missouri)

338 Broadway St #601, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

CREVE COEUR (St. Louis County)

11628 Old Ballas Rd Suite 104, St. Louis, MO 63141

LEBANON (Central Missouri)

238 S Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO 65536

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, on-site appointments are not available at any of the Missouri Green Doctors locations until mid-July 2020. However, telemedicine appointments can be made online, where it’s likely that you’ll see a physician same-day.

It’s Not Difficult to Get Your Medical Patient Card When Online Telemedicine Certification Appointments are Available

To book a Telemedicine appointment online with Missouri Green Doctors for $139 to be able to speak with a licensed Missouri Physician by video chat through your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. You will be asked to fill out your contact information and select an appointment date and time. You then will be taken to the Payment tab. After you submit your payment, you will be sent your payment Receipt and your appointment confirmation.

When it is time for your appointment, you will follow the Video Chat link that is sent out in the appointment confirmation email. You will need to access that link from a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone that has video and audio capabilities enabled.

Before being able to start the Video Chat, you will need to fill out the new Patient Questionnaire online prior to your appointment time as well as upload the required documents and State ID.

Will There be Someone to Help Troubleshoot the Telemedicine Appointment?

Staff will assist you with filling out necessary applications and guide you on the document upload and payment steps with the State of Missouri.

After the appointment, if approved, you will be emailed the required Physician Recommendation for Certification. You will upload this paperwork on the DHSS website when registering and applying for a Patient ID with the State of Missouri on the DHSS Medical Marijuana application portal.

Where Else Can I Get Certified for My Medical Marijuana Patient Card?

Want to see a doctor in person closer to your home? There are many licensed Missouri physicians across the state that can aid you in getting your medical marijuana ID card.



If you’re in the Southwest part of the state, Dr. Lisa Roark has been an advocate in medical marijuana reform, performing countless medical marijuana patient/caregiver certifications in person as well as online. Find more information about Dr. Roark’s services at Roark Family Health.



If you’re in the St. Louis area, Dr. Mimi Vo offers in person certification MoCannaMD (In-person / $100 cost) at two locations:

Tower Grove South Clinic

3334 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63118

Overland Clinic

1650 N. Warson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63132

Green Health Docs have multiple facilities in the Kansas City region (as well as across the rest of the state) to serve your needs, as well as offering Telemedicine appointments to maximize convenience. Find out more about Green Health Docs.