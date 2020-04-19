With the country adhering to shelter-in-place practices, many within the cannabis community and weed culture have started to openly fret about what would happen to their favorite day of the year: 4/20, especially in the year 2020. I mean, who knew that the 4/20 holiday we have all anticipated for years (a whole month of 4/20!!!) would be completely changed and overshadowed by a disease that attacks the lungs of all things!

Fret no more, 4/20 doesn’t have to be a bummer this year. Tune in, dial up or get online and join millions of like-minded cannabis comrades celebrating our holiday.

Here’s what’s happening and how to access it:

Haus of Jane

The Haus of Jane is an event series in partnership with Women Empowered in Cannabis (WEiC), Tokeativity, and White Buffalo Events. The event series was founded with the mission of bringing the women of cannabis and CBD together where they can feel seen, network with other women, and support female-owned businesses for the greater future of our industry and ourselves. Together the three organizations comprising the Haus of Jane represent approximately 44,000 women who either work in the cannabis and CBD industry, consume cannabis medicine, or who subscribe to the values of the plant medicine and legalization movement. Haus of Jane 420 Celebration Date & Time: 4/20/20 3-6 PST. Event Details and Registration available at HausofJane.com

Highstream 420 Festival

Celebrate 4/20 with Drug Policy Alliance by tuning into the Highstream 420 Festival, a free coast-to-coast online gathering full of musical performances, workshops, interactive panels, and more. The event will take place online from 4-10pm ET. The Drug Policy Alliance is grateful to be one of the beneficiaries of any donations to this event. Donations go to support their work on the MORE Act, the vital bill that would end the federal war on marijuana and begin to repair the harms of prohibition.

Higher Together: Sessions from Home

Weedmaps is hosting “Higher Together: Sessions from Home,” a live-streamed event with concerts, stand-up comedy sets, artist interviews and smoke sessions. Considering these types of virtual experiences are new and constantly evolving, and are especially important now that we’re all hanging out at home, Weedmaps put together a quick guide on when, how and where to live stream the event and how not miss out on a fantastic 4/20 virtual celebration, with a lineup of musicians not to be missed. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PDT.

Performers include:

Wiz Khalifa (DJ set)

Billy Ray Cyrus (acoustic set & video premiere)

Berner (listening party and smoke session giveaway)

Ari Lennox

Stephen Marley

Tycho (DJ set)

Dave East

Cam'ron

The Alchemist

Kitty Cash

Comedians:

Joey “Coco” Diaz

Tony Hinchcliffe

Chaunté Wayans

And even chefs!

Chef Nikki

Chef Miguel Trinidad

In fact, Billie Ray Cyrus even collaborated with Lowell Herb Co. to create a Midnight Special black (pre roll) pack for this 4/20. The sativa dominant hybrid blend features Lava Cake and Banana Cream strains, it’s relaxing while keeping the mind active. If you’re in California, check it out!

As a community giveback, Weedmaps is partnering with the Last Prisoner Project, a coalition dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry, to highlight their efforts as well as to host a donation drive.

Melissa Etheridge Concert

The Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), Americans for Safe Access and several other cannabis groups are hosting an online concert with singer and activist Melissa Etheridge followed by an educational session to talk about the work ahead to end federal marijuana prohibition.

The DPA is asking people to join them on Instagram (@DrugPolicyAlliance) for a special giveaway and to register ahead for 4/20 at: https://www.highstreamtv.com

Playboy Hosts Twitter AMA on Cannabis' Relationship with Sex, Policy and More

The cannabis-focused AMA–the first of its kind for Playboy–will span everything from how you can be involved in the fight for legalization to how cannabis can be used in the bedroom. In honor of the 4/20 holiday, and beginning at 11:00 AM PT to give you plenty of time to get started while still sleeping in, this AMA will be kicked-off with Andrew DeAngelo the co-founder of the Last Prisoner Project and cannabis lifestyle guru Rachel Wolfson (best known as @wolfiecomedy) who will take questions on cannabis policy and culture. Dr. Monica Taing and Ashley Manta (@cannasexual) will continue the conversation on the health and sexual effects of cannabis from 12:00 – 1:00 PM PT. . The event will take place on Playboy’s Twitter Account, #Playboy420

Ganja Yoga’s all day Cyber-Yoga Jam

Ganja Yoga, now 10 years strong, is holding the first cannabis-friendly online yoga party, in celebration of 4/20, and to keep people indoors. Founder Dee Dussault is collaborating with a Canadian colleague, Cynthia Petrin, and they hope to have hundreds of international cannabis users join the day-long event. Their goal is to provide cannabis users with a more mindful way to celebrate the “stoner holiday” that would be as fun as an in-person festival or ganja yoga class. The event will go live on April 20, 2020 at 11:00AM-5:30PM PST, with non-stop programming from over a dozen confirmed different presenters. The intention is for viewers with any level of experience with cannabis or yoga to get inspired, connect with community, and practice self-care from the comfort of their own home.

LivWell raising funds for Coronavirus Needs

Cannabis company, LivWell, is hosting such entertainers as comedian Doug Benson and actor Andy Juett. All donations made from the event will go toward relief funds for the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy 4/20/20!