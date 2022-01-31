The holiday where we celebrate love is upon us…and if you’re reading this it’s likely that you are in a long-term relationship with the same plant that I am! But, what are the best marijuana gifts for Valentine’s Day? Whether you have a stoner sweetie to celebrate with, a group of friends to share a sesh with, or simply want some extra self-love on this heart-themed holiday, here are the best cannabis gifts for Valentine’s Day, 2022.

Lavender CBD coconut eye gels by Mantra Mask

For self care time, galentine’s evening, or to pamper the one you love! These new biodegradable eye gels have been carefully crafted with nano-encapsulated CBD for deeper penetration, combined with therapeutic lavender, anti-inflammatory ingredients that will de-puff, tone, and calm the under-eye area reducing the appearance of dark circles. They are easy to wear, providing outstanding results in under 20 minutes, perfect to awaken and refresh eyes for the day or a big night out. Powerful new ingredients include caffeine – which improves circulation and reduces puffiness, and DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol), with anti-aging benefits that have been shown to increase firmness and improve skin tone, as well as hydrate skin.

Candles from Huxton

Huxton offers candles that are inspired by some of their favorite cities—Sedona, Marfa and Venice. These are my favorite candles for during or after a sesh as their earthy scents mesh well with cannabis smoke, in my opinion. Huxton has also recently done a collaboration with woman-owned Oregon brand Stonedware to create beautiful ceramic pipes that are inspired by good desert vibes & smoke sessions with the saguaros. One of the best Valentine’s Day gifts you can get for yourself, or any stoner in your life!

The Spa Collection from Green Roads

Green Roads’ Spa Collection includes a collection of CBD bath bombs that come in a variety of scents and florals including lavender to relax the body and mind, eucalyptus and lavender to soothe senses, peppermint and lemon to awaken the senses, and ylang ylang, a floral extract that filled with tantalizing scents and textures. They also carry a Large CBD Bath Bomb, with citrus and lavender scented bath bomb is relaxing and a delight to the senses. With 150 mg of CBD, this at-home spa experience is a gift that’s sure to bring a smile. It has 50% more CBD than the small bath bombs. An essential in any Valentine’s Day gift guide!

High Maintenance CBD Masque by Facial Lounge

Skincare expert, esthetician, and founder of the Facial Lounge, Amber Johnson, has been a long believer in the healing benefits of CBD and has seen first hand how it can help reduce the inflammation and damage caused by conditions such as acne, psoriasis and eczema. The High Maintenance CBD Anti-Aging Facial Sheet Masque has powerful ingredients that may help lift, firm, tighten and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The all-natural formula provides instant relief from dry and dehydrated skin. Rye Seed extract relaxes the appearance of fine-lines and wrinkles. A powerful blend of CBD and collagen peptides works to reduce inflammation and restore the skin’s natural radiance. What a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift for yourself or you stoner sweetie!

Brass cases by Old Pal

Old Pal is a cannabis company in California, and they created Old Pal Provisions with a simple mission: to offer a collection of quality, artisan goods built for the free spirits who enjoy the higher side of life. The collection offers a range of unique items that expand horizons and spread a healthy dose of love. What could be better for a Valentine’s Day gift? My picks are the “Flower of Enlightenment” and fancy lighter brass cases. The stash case is classy, is engraved with flowers and made from quality brass, so your goods will stay healthy, fresh, and happy. The lighter cases are classic stoner’s sheaths and are made of zinc alloy with a brass finish. They are available in two sizes to fit most standard small and large sized lighters.

I have received and enjoyed multiple different kinds of monthly boxes that are cannabis themed, but as I have said before in other gift guides, Cannabox is the best. Their boxes are consistent in both delivery time and in the elements I can expect in the box each month. I love opening the box to see what goodies are in it and always use each item. The way the boxes are themed each month makes it even more enjoyable! Every month in your Cannabox, you get an awesome theme with 6-8 seriously useful accessories like glass pipes & bongs, dab rigs, rolling papers, rolling trays, snacks, and gear. There is typically a t shirt matching the theme and sometimes even a tote bag! Items are carefully hand-picked or designed and you can purchase 1, 3, or 6 month box subscriptions. Cannabox was created in 2013 in Phoenix, AZ where the still headquarters reside, and has become a leading online smoke shop since then. A perfect gift for Valentine’s Day for a newbie or seasoned marijuana enthusiast!

Sleep Aid MAX by Elevated Wellness

This full spectrum CBD tincture is infused with all natural indica-based terpenes and boosted with Cannabinol (CBN), Delta-8 THC and Premium Grade Melatonin. This blend is specially formulated to produce heavy relaxation allowing users to get to sleep faster, and stay asleep longer!

The full spectrum distillate is already relaxing, de-stressing and anti-inflammatory, but not very sedative on it’s own. CBN is one of the more sedative compounds in cannabis that we know of, and Delta-8 THC is also believed to be great with sleep regulation. The addition of a low dose of melatonin (2.5mg/mL) should increase the sedation & sleep regulation, without dragging you down in the mornings. Lower doses of melatonin will also decrease its ability to increase vivid dreaming, which can wake people from their sleep. These ingredients combined with the cannabis terpenes make this a perfect sleep aid, great for you or your Valentine to catch the rest you need.

Happy Valentine’s Day!