The Best Valentine's Gifts for Stoners in 2020

It’s that time of year when our love (for weed?) is in the air, and we are all looking around for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for stoners. Whether you are looking for stoner Valentines gifts for your stoner sweetie or yourself, these cannabis Valentine gifts are sure to please both veteran cannabis consumers and newbies alike.

The book Finding Your Higher Self by Sophie Saint Thomas

Add a little THC to your TLC with more than 100 cannabis-infused self-care activities designed to enhance and elevate your sense of wellbeing. Self-care is an important part of modern life as we all strive to slow down and do better to care for our minds, bodies, souls, and our relationships with ourselves and others; and cannabis is a lovely, all-natural tool to help you get there. This book has advice for infusing your day with the healing and soothing power of marijuana, from adding it into your yoga or meditation practices, to your journaling practice, your bathing rituals, and your quiet moments. After all, when the world gets crazy, it helps to stop and inhale.

Stylish Stash Bags by Level 1620

One of the best Valentines Day gifts for a stoner is likely one that they can use for multiple purposes. Enter the beautifully artistic stash bags from Level 1620. Level 1620’s mission is to bring you lifestyle products that speak to your individuality, while also giving you protection and security in any public setting. Their collections include clutches, cross body bags, and even fanny packs. All bags feature an Active Carbon lining to block odor, giving you a total discretion when you step out on the town. Additionally, they have an optional lock that can give you some extra peace of mind.

The EVRI by Dip Devices

You have likely read about my appreciation of the Dipper, and now Dip Devices has created a new, even sleeker, electric nectar collector type of option called the EVRI. This product is a multi-functional consumption solution that features a battery that connects magnetically to continuously evolving attachments. These include the Vapor Tip Attachment, which allows consumption of concentrate directly from its container, and the 510/Pod Attachment, which has one side that connects to 510 cartridges and one that connects to refillable pods.

Vella by Manna Molecular

I can’t create a list of stoner Valentines Day gifts without having at least one that is entirely focused on intimacy. Vella, a CBD topical, is designed by scientists to enhance feminine sexual pleasure, because science and sex are all about experimentation. Vella is a proprietary liposomal nanoencapsulation formulation developed with maximum cannabinoid bioavailability for smooth-muscle relaxation and increased blood flow. Vella is condom compatible, paraben free, and scientifically tested and potentially the best thing you could get for your stoner sweetie this year to celebrate love and intimacy!

The Nova by Ardent

Still wondering what to get a stoner for Valentine's Day? Check out the Nova by Ardent Cannabis. The Nova is a multi-purpose home cannabis appliance used to decarboxylate THC in flower, kief, and concentrates, as well as infuse butter and oil for easy preparation of edibles and tinctures. This product saves both material and money by utilizing every bit of THC and CBD with a full decarb, every time. You can also prepare your own oral, sublingual and topical therapies and make strain-specific treats. The Nova is a sleek design and looks nice alongside other appliances, and allows you to determine the exact effect and potency that’s right for you.

Bath Bombs from CBD Beauty Queen

Perfect for queens and kings alike, these bath bombs and other body products are perfect for your loved one or just some self-love this Valentine’s Day. Located in Humboldt County, this company uses natural and organic high quality ingredients in all their products. The products are infused with pure high-quality organic pharmacy grade CBD isolate derived from hemp. They focus on creating products made in small batches to ensure quality and effectiveness.

Stoner Valentines Cards by KushKards

If you are in search of the perfect marijuana Valentine's Day cards then look no further! Dubbed the Hallmark of Marijuana, Kushkards are colorful, clever, fun, and unique greeting cards for the cannabis enthusiast. These beautifully created cards include funny, catchy phrases like “light me up” and “doob b4 the lube” these are sure to make your stoner sweetie giggle with glee.

However you choose to celebrate, I hope it’s lit! You can also check out our 2019 guide for some other fantastic Valentine’s Day gifts for stoners.