Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary

Can you get CBD in Texas?

Can you get CBD in Texas?

You can now legally purchase CBD in Texas!

CBD vs. THC

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a central cannabinoid found in cannabis, and it is the main psychoactive compound in the plant. Immediately identifiable by the “high” sensation it produces in interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system, THC content is considered the measuring stick in pinpointing a strain’s potency.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is another key compound found in cannabis plants. While it’s not psychoactive and won’t result in the euphoric effects you find with THC, CBD can still impart feelings of calmness and relaxation. In many areas of the United States, you can find CBD drinks, gummies, tinctures, etc. at any gas station or convenience store. But despite its widespread nature, the legality of CBD remains a point of confusion and concern for many.

CBD and THC share a lot of the same medicinal properties and provide relief from a lot of the same ailments. The major difference here is that THC’s interaction with the endocannabinoid system results in a euphoric feeling, and CBD’s doesn’t. Those averse to that ‘high’ feeling and any side effects it packs may feel more comfortable using CBD-only products.