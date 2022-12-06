It is that time of year again when we are all scrambling for the best gifts for the holidays! But, finding the perfect cannabis themed gift for your family and friends who like to consume cannabis can be a little trickier… but we have you covered with this all-inclusive cannabis holiday gift guide! Aside from choosing from the list below, I would also encourage you to BUY LOCAL and make sure to make some purchases from your local dispensary or cannabis retail shop if you live somewhere where they exist. It is perhaps more important now than ever before to support your local cannabis farms and the other cannabis companies that are in your state, so please do so as an addition to your other purchases!

These gifts are not state specific and should be able to ship anywhere in the U.S.

The Best Cannabis Holiday Gifts for 2022

Wellness Products from Flora + Bast

Flora + Bast is a wellness company that was founded on the belief that natural products designed, preserved and delivered properly outperform any synthetic product. Rather than design products the conventional way (water-based products that oxidize active ingredients, toxic preservative systems, surfactants that reduce efficacy), they are changing the way health, anti-aging and skin care is achieved, delivering medical-grade results through simple and bioactive formulas. The company sees the incredible importance of cannabidiol (CBD) is so big in beauty and how it can benefit your skin and mood, and has four categories they specialize in: Sleep, Skin, Stress and Sex. Among the products Flora + Bast carries are Barrier Building Hydrosol Primer, Face + Scalp Bar for Sensitive Skin, Omega Oil, Age Adapting Facial Serum, APHRODISIA Intimate Arousal Oil, 3-Day Rhythm Reset – Transdermal CBN Patches, and Deep Sleep and Meditation Mask. Cannabinoids have profound metabolic effects that adapt to the individual and their intentions and Flora + Bast uses cannabinoids to enhance the effects of other skincare ingredients. The products contain cannabinoids like CBD, CBC and CBN as well as terpenes like α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene,γ-Terpinene. These luxurious products (in any combination!) are a perfect holiday gift for anyone who needs a little extra self care!

Modern Bong from Session Goods

Session goods delivers a modern and premium smoking accessory line focused on pushing boundaries through the marriage of good design, high-quality materials, and thoughtful details. One of their best products is their modern, durable, easy to clean bong. I know what you’re thinking…it’s just another bong!! But this one is actually different…the Bong boasts accessibility, function, and modern design that results in the perfect balance of being both unique and familiar. The sleek design offers a great smoking experience and it is easily stored, but is also pretty enough to be a coffee table or shelf piece. Additionally, the Bong set includes cleaning caps and a mouth cover, and you can give it a fresh identity with a new splash of color by swapping the silicon tabs and bases, or by switching between individual and party-sized bowls for whatever session you may find yourself in. Whether you go with the Bong or any of the other smoke accessories from Session Goods, you are sure to please your stoner friends and family with this holiday gift…one of the best cannabis themed holiday gifts on the market this year for sure!

Festive and Funky Cones and Cannabis Smoke Accessories from Blazy Susan

Blazy Suan is a forward thinking and consumer focused brand making some of the best rolling accessories out there! Their fun and vibrant packaging makes them stand out from competitors.

Their customizable Spinning Rolling Tray features an innovative design with small compartments for all different types of smoking accessories and supplies including lighters, pre rolls, bangers, your cell phone, and more. The Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray is is 15.5” in diameter and is constructed from high quality birch. It is hand finished with a fine Italian varnish to ensure a sleek and smooth rolling experience. Blazy Susan purple papers and pre rolled cones are proudly vegan and non-GMO, and made in France using premium materials that deliver a high quality slow burn with no aftertaste! They are also ultra-thin and look great on any table top! Their new purple line is derived from the same slow-burning wood pulp paper as their world-famous pink papers and cones, but with a lovely lavender hue that’s sure to elevate your sesh. Definitely one of the best cannabis holiday gifts!

Monthly Cannabis Accessory Boxes from Hemper

The “Chinese Take Out” themed box from Hemper

We love Hemper!! We have featured them in other gift guides and they continue to be one of the best gifts you can give any cannabis newbie or seasoned smoker. While Hemper now features an all-inclusive online shop with everything from bongs to rigs to multiple categories of cannabis smoke accessories, their monthly theme boxes are still the biggest hit and a great gift for any stoner on your holiday gift list. You can purchase a standalone theme box that best fits the mood of whomever you are gifting OR you can purchase a subscription through Hemper for boxes to arrive each month. You can purchase month-to-month, or choose from 3. 6. Or 12 month packages. Each box comes with core monthly essentials, a few surprise items, and a brand new glass piece. Hemper hand curates 10+ items every month typically worth $125+ dollars. You can’t go wrong with this cannabis gift for your holiday gift list!

CBD Vape Pen from TribeTokes

TribeTokes creates luxury CBD vape oils, skincare and wellness products for those cannabis consumers who respect plant science, consume mindfully and expect quality products. Their featured CBD Disposable Vape Pen is in a Northern Lights strain. Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica known for its purple buds and cherished for pacifying the mind and relaxing the muscles. TribeTokes CBD Disposable Vape Pens are stylish, easy, all-in-one options that you can use right out of the box, a substitute for buying a rechargeable vape battery and replacement CBD cartridges. Customers love that it does not need to be charged and is perfect for on-the-go use. All products are third party lab tested for potency and quality. Enjoy this cannabis holiday gift yourself or purchase for others!

CBD Sparkling Water from Day One

Day One is the official CBD partner of USA Pickleball and the brand responsible for one of the healthiest and most delicious CBD sparkling waters on the market and a CBD recovery cream that’s DOUBLE the potency of other topicals on the market. Their CBD Sparkling Water flavors include Grapefruit, Lemon, and Lime. Each contains the perfect amount of citrus zest, and 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD to deliver you the balance you need to get ready for anything! All that, and zero calories, makes this the Sparkling CBD Water for any occasion! I like them so much I have even included them in previous gift guides. The Day One CBD sparkling waters are perfect holiday gifts for the hard to buy friend or family member and sure to please!!

Full Ritual Gift Set from Rogue Paq

Rogue Paq Luxury Cannabis Accessories are recognized as an industry leader in thoughtful, beautiful and highly functional products. The Rogue Paq Full Ritual Gift Set was composed to celebrate the art of ritual and contains instruments and accessories which fit snugly and securely inside your Rogue Paq cannabis carrier. Every tool is both functional and beautiful and corresponds in finish with your carrier. The full Ritual Case comes in leather or vegan leather, and has a complimentary monogram up to 6 capital letters + 2 special characters, and all metal accessories come in stainless steel. An elegant but utilitarian set that is the perfect holiday cannabis gift for any toker on your list!