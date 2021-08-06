Missouri Cannabis Business Conference and Expo 2021

MoCannBizCon+EXPO (MCBC) is the premier cannabis business conference and expo for the Missouri and Greater Midwest cannabis industry. For the third year in a row MoCannBizCon+EXPO will be held at historic Union Station in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11-12, 2021.

For 2021 the conference will be both Live and Virtual!

As the cannabis industry in the midwest continues to emerge and evolve, opportunities such as the ones that MCBC will offer attendees are invaluable. These opportunities will benefit entrepreneurs, cannabis industry professionals, and medical marijuana patients.

MoCann Biz Con (MCBC) 2021

To say that the world of events has changed in the last 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic would be an understatement. For business conferences such as MCBC, it has changed even more so. While the cannabis industry itself has thrived throughout the pandemic, cannabis related events and conferences have had a tougher time and making a comeback in an ever evolving atmosphere is complicated. Nevertheless, the team at Midwest Canna Expos is devoted to educating the industry and medical marijuana patients, as well as to creating the opportunity for these groups to connect, learn, and potentially collaborate.

“This year will be a smaller event, for sure,” said Karin Spinks Chester of Midwest Canna Expos. “But, we anticipate a high number of virtual attendees in addition to the folks who will choose to participate in the live event. We are excited for the opportunity to create new avenues for our sponsors and clients to meet each other and the medical marijuana patient community. We have some really great educational opportunities for both industry members and the patient community, as well as a fantastic expo with exhibitors and vendors that cater to both audiences. With the caregiver program in Missouri, there are more than just commercial cultivators who need access to supplies and technology that can help them.”

MoCannBizCon+EXPO is the premier cannabis Midwest conference. Join us @ Union Station in STL, MO on Aug 11 & 12 for information on supply chain, cultivation, dispensary supplies, FREE virtual patient track & more. Tickets on sale now https://t.co/8EkxFHOwDe #MCBC2021 #SPONSORED pic.twitter.com/5tQaIiviVF — Riverfront Times (@RiverfrontTimes) August 5, 2021

