How to Organize the Watering Process When Growing Marijuana

Most of the states that have legalized recreational or medical marijuana also allow residents to grow a certain number of plants. Growing your own cannabis can be a way to save on money after the initial setup costs. Not only can you choose which strains you wish to cultivate, but you can also set up a grow room to keep yourself in choice flower year-round.

Aside from needing a certain amount of sunlight each day and good, nutritious soil to grow in, cannabis plants also need a fair amount of water. They require water to perform photosynthesis, which is vital to producing robust, healthy plants full of the cannabinoids you want and need. Too or too much water can cause your plant distress, causing it not to produce well or even die altogether.

Therefore, having an organized watering process for your plants is vital to cultivating the best plants and producing the optimal yield.

Here’s how to set up the best watering schedule for your plants.

Ph Balance is Important for growing marijuana

Tap water is fine to use on your cannabis plants. However, it is important to let your tap water settle for at least 24 hours before using it. This allows the Ph levels to settle and there is less chance that the water will shock the plant. Once it has settled, test the Ph levels using test strips. If you are growing in soil, a Ph level of 6.0 and 6.8. Other mediums may need lower Ph levels between 5.5 and 6.0.

Adding Nutrients for growing marijuana

If your plants are in a growing phase, they will need nutrients. This is best added to the water, but not in too great a quantity too soon. Starting with ¾ of the recommended dose and slowly add more until it reaches the ideal dose.

How Frequently Should You Water Cannabis Plants?

Seedlings require the most attention and need watering twice a day. For larger plants, allow them to dry out slightly, but not too much! Allowing the soil to dry out a little allows the roots to expand as they seek more water.

Water larger plants every two to three days, ideally first thing in the morning. For indoor grows, this means as soon as the lights come on. One good rule of thumb is to stick your finger up to the first knuckle into the soil. If it is dry, it is time to water. If the soil is still moist, hold off for another day.

How Much Water should you give Cannabis Plants?

The amount of water will depend on the following factors:

Size

Indoor/outdoor temperature

The overall health of the plant

Stage of growth

All of your pots should have drainage holes at the bottom. When you’re watering, water should pool up over the surface of the soil, but it shouldn’t linger. If the plant is parched, allow the water to run through to the drainage holes. Come back after about 10 minutes and give the plant a little more water. You may need to come back a third time.

Remember, as your plants grow, their need for water will grow. Take notes, particularly if you have plants in different stages, of how much water each plant takes in each stage. This can help you plan out how much water you’ll need and a schedule of when to water.

Before You Harvest your Marijuana Plants

About two weeks before you harvest, flush your plants with pure, room-temperature, Ph-balanced water. This will remove unnecessary nutrients and will improve the taste of your buds. To properly flush the nutrients, pour a generous amount of pure water into the soil, allow it to sit for a few minutes, then flush once more.

If your plant is ailing, always check your water first. Check the Ph-balance and the nutrient levels. Only once you’ve determined that the water is not the issue, move on to other culprits.