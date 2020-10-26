Methods of Cannabis Consumption

Just as there are countless strains of cannabis, there are many ways of consuming THC and marijuana enjoyably. Find below a breakdown of each way of doing so to help you determine which methods may work best for your intentions and your preferences. This is a general outline of some of the most common methods available, and if you’re looking to find other ways this is the perfect article for you! So strap up and get ready for this adventure!

Smoking

Smoking the dried flower from the cannabis plant in a pipe, bong, or joint is probably the most common method of consuming THC. The chemical reaction that occurs upon inhalation happens very quickly and delivers the cannabinoids to your system with extreme efficiency. This kind of high kicks in within seconds of inhalation. The effects of smoking dried flower this way will generally have you peak within at most thirty minutes and diminish anywhere from 1-3 hours.

A big pro to using raw cannabis flower gives users the most control of the strain, source, and cannabinoid content than any other method. This is very beneficial because you can smoke until you feel pleasantly lifted and can quit easily if you start getting paranoid.

One thing to note about flower is the same strain the potency may still vary. This goes for the source and cannabinoid content as well. The smoke generated from burning papers and lighter fluid chemicals contain carcinogenic compounds. Users with compromised immune systems or lung problems should consider other methods of consuming cannabis.

Vaping

This is a smokeless, more efficient form of inhalation. Vaporizers heat cannabis plant matter (or its oil) to a temperature that forces trichomes away from the plant into the vapors. This also sets in within seconds of inhalation.

These effects will generally have you peak before thirty minutes and diminish within a couple of hours.

Some major pros to vaping are that the portable vaporizers are more discreet than smoking as there is minimal odor, which dissipates quickly. Larger, stationary vaporizers that burn the cannabis oil material can be one of the cleanest, healthiest ways to consume cannabis.

Unfortunately, some users find that vaporization has weaker effects than other forms of cannabis. Using cartridges and oils from reputable companies is incredibly important as there is a risk of chemical solvents and low quality materials during this transitional period as health and safety regulations are implemented. Care should also be taken when mixing cartridges and pens, as some companies specially formulate their products to work together and you don’t want to risk blowing up your face.

Edibles

Cannabis in edible form has been another crazy popular method of consuming THC in the United States since the 1960s. The cannabinoids reach the cells by the way of the liver, which is the organ that converts THC into another, more potent chemical, 11-hydroxy-THC. This creates an extreme “high” that people often talk about. Edibles can come in many forms, including sodas, snacks, chocolate, ice cream, pizza, and even mints.

The effects can kick in anywhere from fifteen minutes to three hours depending on how high your metabolism is and whether or not the consumer ingested them while on an empty stomach (which accelerates absorption). This kind of “high” will roughly last around 4-6 hours, though unusually high doses can result in effects lasting over 24 hours. This generally happens on a user’s first experience as they have nothing to compare it to and few expectations.

The advantageous component of this method is the effects last longer than other forms of cannabis use. Probably the best part of edibles is that they are the most discreet and convenient forms of consumption. Diverse variety of options are also available, this can be anything from a nerd rope, to the classical brownies!

.

One con about edibles is that they are not ideal for users who need immediate relief, since the effects take longer to onset. It is also impropertant to store these products correctly or they can be mistaken for non-infused products. Because of the delayed onset of edibles, some users ingest additional portions in order to achieve their desired effects which happens to lead to overconsumption and doses that can be overwhelming to users for substantially long periods of time.

Tinctures

Cannabis-based tinctures were a standard American medicine in the late 1800 to the early 1900s. They are available in a variety of cannabinoid formulations and dosages. Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so the cannabinoids go directly to the bloodstream.

The onset of alcohol-based tinctures is faster than edibles, but not as rapid as that of inhalation methods. Full effects are generally felt within 20 to 30 minutes. Frequent users may find that the effects last for a couple of hours, whereas infrequent cannabis users may feel the effects for several hours.

Some formulas have concentrations of less available cannabinoids like THCV and CBN. This is great because it allows you to experience a different kind of feeling you can see how you want to feel. This way of consuming THC is very discreet, and it has almost no odor.

The downside to this way is tinctures are commonly formulated with alcohol, which may not be desirable for some users. Another unfortunate thing is that light, heat and oxygen will degrade the THC content, so bottles must be opaque and tightly sealed.

Topicals

Ayurvedic practitioners have used cannabis-enriched lotions, balms, salves and other preparations for thousands of years. This is one of the surefire ways to feel amazing. They’ve even gone as far as making a lube! The cannabinoids are absorbed into the skin for more focused therapeutic effects. This can create a euphoric feeling that you never want to go away.

These kick in within five minutes to two hours. Lasting upwards of 12 hours, this form of cannabis is extremely durable. If you are looking to really have a good time, get a friend and buy some THC infused topicals and massage away! This will be the best day of your life.

This form of cannabis is ideally for localized pain and inflammation, including arthritis, bone fractures, skin conditions, cramping, and migraines. This form generally has no psychoactive effects, so new users and those with a low THC tolerance can use them with confidence. Transdermal patches can provide hours of relief, while being very discreet.

Some products may contain parabens or artificial fragrances which can irritate sensitive skin and cause other health issues, so just be cautious.

Full Spectrum Oil (aka RSO Oil)

High potency THC oil nicknamed for cannabis advocate Rick Simpson, who became a vocal proponent of cannabis’ healing abilities after using a homemade oil to treat his own cancer. His formulation has been expanded upon by other patients and companies, with high THC and CBD variations available in many Collectives. Patients are often advised to start with an amount of oil roughly the size of half a grain of rice, and slowly increase their dose over a prolonged length of time, up to 1 gram per 24 hours.

The onset is anywhere from 15 minutes to 1 hour. The lasting duration can be anywhere from 4 to 10 hours. Use in the morning and have a great rest of your day!

Patient success stories, though largely anecdotal, abound online of people using a full spectrum oil to stop the growth of various skin cancers and tumors. While the anti-proliferative effects of CBD and THC have been documented in studies using animal models, to date there have been no scientific human studies proving the viability of full spectrum oils on specific forms of cancer. If you’d like to pursue this type of treatment, it’s best to do it under the supervision of a licensed integrative oncologist.

Dabbing

A relatively new form of consuming THC, ‘dabbing’ is for high tolerance users only. The term refers to heating a small amount of marijuana concentrate (called a ‘dab’) on the head of a titanium nail with a blowtorch, causing combustion. This can be an intense, and amount first time users might not be able to handle.

Don’t let the small amount of cannabis product fool you either. This highly potent form of cannabis (also called wax, honey oil, budder, butane honey oil (BHO), and shatter) can contain up to 80% of that sweet THC. The effects are considerably more physically and psychologically intense than using other forms and can be on par with a strong dose of edibles. These are not something to mess around with.

Immediately after inhalation you will feel it’s effects, which will last slightly longer than other inhalation methods.

For seriously ill patients, dabbing can be an efficient way to get a large amount of cannabinoids into their system and experience immediate relief. Users also love the heightened flavors and taste that dabbing brings to the table.

The concentrated smoke from dabbing can release carcinogens at degrees over 365. Because of the high THC content, dabbing regularly will quickly raise a user’s tolerance so that other forms of ingestion are no longer felt. The fast uptake of a high level of THC can result in anxiety, nausea, and even passing out. So just be cautious.

Other than that you’ve got all the ways for consuming cannabis! We here at TheWeedBlog wish you the best on your journey of exploration and wonder. Comment down below which way of consuming cannabis is right for you!

