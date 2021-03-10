Oregon Cannabis Equity Act Set for Hearing

As we covered earlier this month, advocates in Oregon have created and dropped groundbreaking legislation in the social equity sector. If passed, this legislation stands to set precedent for other states regarding cannabis legalization and social equity and, eventually, for the whole country with the federal legalization of cannabis.

Oregon HB 3112: The Oregon Cannabis Equity Act

Oregon legislators will get their first in-depth look at HB 3112, the Oregon Cannabis Equity Act, Thursday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. The bill, developed by a coalition of over 80 groups and individuals, calls for using cannabis tax revenues to provide for direct investment in the people and the communities most harmed by cannabis criminalization.

Please support the bill and sign the petition and endorse the act on behalf of your organization or company.

State Rep. Ricki Ruiz, one of the chief sponsors of the measure, said using cannabis tax dollars to repair the harm individuals and communities have suffered from over-arrest and incarceration must be dealt with now.

Will Oregon Do the Right Thing for People With Marijuana Convictions? https://t.co/VFKGG0nzcI



Thank you @Filtermag_org for the coverage. @EquityPac — Rep. Ricki Ruiz (@RepRickiRuiz) March 3, 2021

“We have a unique opportunity this session where we can truly make a difference in the lives of Oregonians who bore the brunt of cannabis criminalization for decades,” said Rep. Ruiz, a chief sponsor of the bill. “The data is clear that Black, LatinX and Indigenous Oregonians are often the targets of arrest and then suffer the consequences at a far greater rate than the population in general. By using cannabis tax revenues to help fund home ownership, job training, health care and expungement, we can repair some of the damage done and immediately improve their lives.”

Oregon Cannabis Equity Act Hearing

The hearing is slated for Thursday, March 11, at 1 p.m. Click here to watch the virtual hearing.

https://twitter.com/EquityPac/status/1369094180039839744

Chief sponsors of HB 3112 include Representatives Janelle Bynum, Ricki Ruiz, Mark Meek, Julie Fahey and Senators Lew Frederick and Kayse Jama. Current sponsors include Representatives Karin Power, Pam Marsh, Maxine Dexter, Zach Hudson and Khahn Pham.

“The work we’ve done on criminal justice reform is a start at repairing the damage done by cannabis criminalization. But there is more work ahead. The expungement portion of HB 3112 will provide a much-needed fresh start for tens of thousands of Oregonians. And the direct investment in communities will provide a path forward for those who have been denied equal access to the economic system in our state and country today,” said Sen. Lew Frederick.

You can learn more about the Oregon Cannabis Equity Act here.