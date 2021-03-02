Missouri Legislature Considers Adding LSD, MDMA, and Psilocybin Mushrooms to Right-to-Try Law

Following several other states in reforming laws regarding controlled substances other than cannabis, state representatives in Missouri have introduced a bill to allow Missouri residents with life-threatening and debilitating access to psychedelics under Missouri’s right-to-try law.

What’s in Missouri’s Right-to-Try Drug Bill?

Introduced by Kansas City representative Michael Davis (R), House Bill (HB) 1176 would allow Missouri patients access to such substances as DMT, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA and LSD—with recommendation from a medical professional. The bill would expand upon Missouri’s 2014 right-to-try laws, which allow medical patients with terminal illnesses access to drugs and devices that have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

HB 1176 would also reform a current Missouri law which prohibits the possession and consumption of Schedule 1 controlled substances.

Under these reforms to Missouri law, possession of less than 10 grams of a controlled substance would be considered a Class D misdemeanor, and be fined up to $500, while possession of 10-35 grams would be considered a Class A misdemeanor and would be punishable with a fine of up to $2,000 and a year-long prison sentence.

HB 1176 is one of several legislative bills that have been introduced to change Missouri’s drug laws. Among such legislative bills includes one aimed at including the legalization of recreational marijuana on the ballot for the 2022 midterm elections.

Concurrent Changes to Drug Laws in Other States

Missouri is among several states across the country to be considering a change of tone regarding controlled substances in 2021.

Last week, a measure similar to the one proposed in Missouri was introduced in Iowa, set to expand the state’s right-to-try laws regarding illegal substances such as psilocybin, LSD, DMT, peyote, and others. Lawmakers in Iowa also recently introduced legislation to remove psilocybin from Iowa’s list of controlled substances.

Also last week, lawmakers in California introduced legislation that would decriminalize a slew of controlled substances, as well as expunge criminal records for those who are serving sentences for drug possession.

Massachusetts has also introduced a bill to decriminalize all drugs and to create a task force focused on researching psychedelic substances.

The Weed Blog will continue to cover these stories as updates are publicly disclosed.

