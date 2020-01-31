What are the Best Super Bowl Munchies?

Are you ready for some….Super Bowl munchies??? We are! This has always been one of my favorite days to wake and bake and prep all of my favorite super bowl foods, some of them that I have planned for several days before the big game. Still looking for some of the best super bowl snacks? These Super Bowl food ideas are sure to please, whether you are watching the game solo or with friends and family...even if you hate football this day is a great excuse to smoke weed all day, eat your favorite munchies, and laugh at some of the best commercials aired on network television all year long!

Our list this year includes some infused Super Bowl foods and snacks, and some that are non-infused. Obviously, consume responsibly and make sure that all of your infused Super Bowl foods and appetizers are clearly labeled and kept out of the hands of minors. Like one of these Super Bowl party food ideas but don’t want it infused? Simply eliminate the infused ingredient and substitute with non-infused. They will be delicious either way!!

Blazed Buffalo Wings

You can’t have a Super Bowl party without at least one spicy snack made to set your taste buds ablaze. After all, hot wings are arguably the most popular super bowl food out there! These wings are a medicated twist on classic buffalo wings, tossed in a spicy sauce that’ll leave you craving more even after they're gone, and will almost certainly be one of the best snacks for a Super Bowl party!

Ingredients:

3 pounds of party style chicken wings

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 cup of hot sauce (we like Frank's Red Hot)

4 tablespoons of cannabutter (melted)

1 tablespoon of honey

Directions:

-Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with aluminum foil, and set an oven-safe rack on top of the foil.

-Toss chicken wings in a large bowl with baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Make sure to coat all of the wings evenly.

-Lay as many wings on the rack as will comfortably fit. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until wings appear golden brown and crispy.

-While the wings are baking, whisk cannabutter, hot sauce, and honey together in a small bowl. -Combine sauce and wings in a large serving bowl, and toss well to make sure the sauce is evenly distributed. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Ganja Guacamole

This is about as healthy as people get on Super Bowl Sunday (have you noticed that the veggies platters are generally untouched? True story!), and still one of the yummiest and best Super Bowl food ideas. This one is definitely on the list of easy Super Bowl appetizers, and is made primarily from avocados. Avocados are are loaded with healthy monounsaturated fat, which boosts brain function and health and is one of the good plant-based fats that can help lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. And add that cannabis infused oil for some extra plant-based benefits!!

Ingredients:

4 avocados, peeled skin and pits removed, one pit reserved

1 cucumber, peeled skin and seeds removed, diced

½ cup chopped green onions, white and green parts

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup cannabis infused olive oil

1 jalapeno pepper

½ cup firmly packed cilantro, chopped

Juice from 2 limes

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

-Combine all the ingredients in a blender (or food processor).

-Blend until the mixture is nice and smooth.

-Add the blended guacamole to a serving bowl and place alongside your other favorite super bowl foods!

-Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container. Best used within 1 day.

Easy Cheesy Chip & Dip

It’s hard to have a spread of the best Super Bowl snacks without including a cheesy chip and dip. This one has been a favorite on my list of Super Bowl munchies for several years and is about as it gets when it comes to easy Super Bowl appetizers. Everyone loves it and it has actually up there as the most popular Super Bowl food in some of my circles of friends. Easy cheesy!!

Ingredients:

1 16-oz container of sour cream

2 cups of grated cheddar cheese (or a little more if your a cheese addict like me!)

1 block of cream cheese

2 smalls cans of mexi-corn

1-2 bags of corn tortilla chips (Frito Scoops are a good one for dipping in this one as well!)

Directions:

-Allow cream cheese to soften to a consistency that can be stirred

-Combine ingredients in bowl and stir together

-Place dip in refrigerator for at least an hour (or you can make this the night before or morning of the big game)

-Place next to your other best Super Bowl snacks, serve with chips and enjoy!

7 Layer Fiesta Dip

Another one of the best Super Bowl finger food ideas is the classic 7 Layer Fiesta Dip. This one is great because you can eliminate or add ingredients and customize it. I have added different herbs or meat in the past, and eliminated or substituted ingredients to fit the dietary restrictions of my guests. I have also made it where you miz the taco seasoning/spices in with the sour cream instead of the beans, but that is a matter or personal preference when it comes to your Super Bowl food ideas. Because of its versatility and crowd-pleasing reputation, this is definitely one of the best Super Bowl party food ideas.

Ingredients:

Refried beans

Canned diced tomatoes with green chilies or salsa

Chili powder, ground cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper – these spices add so much flavor to this Mexican dip. Taco seasoning works great here too.

Avocados OR premade Ganja Guacamole (as outlined above) if you want an infused option

Lime

Cilantro and green onions

Sour cream

Black olives-you can use the pre-sliced black olives or slice yourself

Roma tomatoes or diced grape tomatoes

Directions:

-Mix and season bean and tomato layer: In a medium mixing bowl stir together refried beans, canned tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, 1/4 tsp garlic powder (or a packet of taco seasoning) and season with salt and pepper to taste (about 1/2 tsp salt/ 1/4 tsp pepper).

-Spread into dish: Spread mixture into an even layer in 7 by 11-inch baking dish.

-Make guacamole, spread over bean layer: Mash avocado with lime juice. Mix in cilantro and season with salt to taste. Spread into an even layer over the bean layer in baking dish

-Spread sour cream over avocado layer.

-Sprinkle with cheese, black olives, top with tomatoes and green onions.

-Serve with tortilla chips along with your other Super Bowl munchies, enjoy!!

Classic Meatballs

While meatballs do require some prep and baking, they are still on the list of easy Super Bowl appetizers. I think meatballs always make a great addition because they offer party goers a little more substance than some of the other favorite Super Bowl foods

You may want to double this recipe and place them all in a Crockpot before heading out to showcase them with the other Super Bowl foods and appetizers.

Ingredients:

1 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

½ cup Italian-style bread crumbs

¼ cup milk

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 small onion, finely chopped (1/4 cup)

1 egg

Directions:

-Heat oven to 400°F. Line 13x9-inch pan with foil; spray with cooking spray.

-In large bowl, mix all ingredients. Shape mixture into 24 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs. Place 1 inch apart in pan.

-Bake uncovered 18 to 22 minutes or until temperature reaches 160°F and no longer pink in center.

-Serve plain or with your choice of sauce (both marinara and BBQ sauce work well) and enjoy with your other Super Bowl munchies!