Cannabis Recipes for Prosperity in the New Year

We have made it to the second month of 2021 and many of us are still looking at the year ahead and setting intentions and goals. It’s likely that many people’s goals will revolve around success and prosperity, and here are some cannabis infused recipes to go along with that.

But first, a little background…

Traditional New Year’s Day Meal

Southern tradition says that you will have good luck and fortune for the entire year if you have the traditional New Year’s Day meal. Greens, pork, and cornbread, as well as black-eyed peas, cowpeas, or beans, are some of the typical symbolic foods served on New Year’s Day. I prefer collard greens and cornbread.

Collard Greens and Cornbread on New Year’s Day

Though collards greens did not originate in Africa, the habit of eating collard greens that have been cooked down into a low gravy, and drinking the juices from the greens (known as “Pot Likker”) is of African origin. The slaves of the plantations were given the leftover food from the plantation kitchen. Today it’s said these foods bring good luck and prosperity for the year ahead. The greens represent paper money, and the cornbread represents gold. When cannabis is added to these dishes the richness of them mask the strong taste of the flower without losing the effects.

Cannabis Infused Pan Seared Collard Greens

Ingredients

6 thick bacon slices, chopped into large pieces

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds collard greens (about to 2 large bunches), stems discarded, leaves washed and chopped

1 tablespoon infused honey

A few dashes of hot sauce

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

Add bacon to a large skillet over medium heat.

Cook bacon, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 5 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to remove from the pan and set aside, leaving the fat in the pan.

Add the onion to the bacon grease and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes.

Stir in garlic and cook, stirring, for another 30 seconds or so, until fragrant.

Add the greens, honey, hot sauce and a few pinches of salt and pepper. Cook the greens, stirring occasionally, until greens are nice and tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Taste and add more salt and/or pepper if necessary.

Serve hot with bacon on top.

Cannabis Infused Sweet Honey Butter Buttermilk Cornbread

Ingredients

9 tbsp infused butter, unsalted and melted

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup white sugar

2 xl eggs. room temperature

1 cup AP flour

1 cup corn meal, fine crumb

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

6 tbsp honey, divided

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350F, rack in the middle. Spray a 9×9 glass baking pan, set aside.

In a bowl, add the buttermilk and corn meal. Stir to combine and set aside for 5 minutes.

In a large bowl whisk together 8 tbsp melted butter and sugar.

Add in the eggs and 3 tbsp honey and whisk until combined.

In another bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Pour the milk/cornmeal mixture into the egg mixture and stir with a large spoon.

Once combined, add in the dry mixture and stir just until combined. You don’t want to over mix it to form gluten.

Pour the mixture in the prepared pan and bake for 28-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack.

While the pan is still hot, pour the remaining 1 tbsp of melted butter evenly over top.

Next drizzle on the remaining 3 tbsp of honey and allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting.

Store in an airtight container.

These cannabis infused recipes are great for your New Year’s Day traditional meal…with a little more “green” added they go right along with the goal of prosperity in the New Year!