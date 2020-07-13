Cannabis Infused Peaches and Biscuit Recipe

Cannabis and cooking have always gone together for me and my family, and I hope that sharing this cannabis infused recipe of a classic dish I grew up making will be as enjoyable for you as it is for me!

Growing up Black in the South was difficult for many, including myself. But, I found peace and love in my family’s kitchen which led me to become a cannabis chef. We ate from the land…we ate whatever we grew ourselves and traded for within our community for the things we needed. This little all Black community, here in Eatonville, Florida, was so rich with neighborly love. It was truly a village that raised this child.

Cannabis Cooking and Black Culture in the South

Now if you know anything about Black culture and our cooking style it can range as wide as the East and West coast but one thing holds true: measurements are done by taste and a lot of love. I only remember seeing a measuring cup once, and that was to hold bacon grease.

You’re probably wondering…what does Southern cooking have to do with cannabis? Well shug, I’ll tell ya…I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember! It was that little spice jar with no name or label on it, just a green sticker in my grandfather Benny’s cooking cabinet. Benny always did most of the cooking for the family, while my grandmother, Rosa Lee, gardened.

I can honestly say that, even in spite of the War on Drugs in the 70s and 80s, we continued to consume this happy little plant daily in our foods. So how did we measure it, infuse it, and eat it with our food? Benny would just put a pinch in every dish according to how many people were eating. I would recommend that you measure for your body and health. It is always best to start low and go slow until you find that perfect dosage level for you. This can be simple if you create a container of an infused substance such as olive oil.

So now let’s talk about how measuring goes, with my recipes after hours of chatting with my Mommy. I would say these are as close as they come but remember to cook with love and taste as you go.

Drizzle- 1 tablespoon

Tad- ¼ teaspoon

Dash- 1/8 teaspoon

Pinch- 1/16 teaspoon

Smudgen- 1/32 teaspoon

Drop (liquid)- 1/16 teaspoon

Handful- ½ cup

Fistful- ¼ cup

Mouthful- tablespoon

Jug- pint

Coffee cup (liquid)- 8 oz

Recipe: Cannabis Infused Sweet Peaches and Biscuits

(5 min prep and 30 minute cook time serve up to four)

Ingredients:

2 whole peaches

Handful of Brown sugar

2 tablespoons of Butter

Can of your favorite Biscuits

2 drops of Vanilla extract

Dash of cinnamon

A fistful of Pecans

Pinch of cannabis (ground)

Directions:

Put the biscuit in the oven according to product directions.

Cut and dice peaches, remember to remove the seed.

In a saucepan, or your favorite cast iron skillet, add butter, brown sugar, vanilla, cannabis and cinnamon.

Simmer until liquid then add your diced peaches.

Cook until nicely coated for about 10 minutes.

Chop pecan

Remove warm biscuit, open, place on dish and pour peaches on top and add pecans.

Serve warm and enjoy!