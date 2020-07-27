This is one of my favorite comfort foods! I honestly believe I could eat this everyday. This dish was something our family would have often. My Granddad Benny would take me crabbing in the early morning hours and sometimes shrimp would get caught in the nets. I would let them go until Benny would fuss about me throwing food back, ha! I mean, we were going crabbing, not shrimping! But, when he cooked up that first dish of shrimp and grits…OMG. I don’t know if I finished eating it, or fell asleep in my bowl.

After that, shrimp and grits was one of those comfort foods we always had growing up. I remember eating it wherever I didn’t feel well. When I was around 7 or 8 years old and got measles and mumps and I remember this dish being one of the only things I could hold down. My mom would cut the shrimp up small for me to eat. It’s so good, right up there with collard greens and cornbread.

But, my first time cooking shrimp and grits with cannabis was about twelve years ago. My sister and I were discussing the family recipes from our Granddad Benny, and we couldn’t figure out why some recipes just didn’t taste right. After asking my mom, we figured out that we didn’t have the “special” ingredient that enhanced the flavors. Cannabis can do so much for your food, for both taste and wellness!

Cannabis Infused Shrimp and Grits Recipe

Canna Butta Shrimp and Cheesy Grits

Ingredients:

15-20 Medium to large raw shrimp

1 tad Cannabutter

1 Yellow onion

2 Green onion or scallion

2 drizzles Old bay seasoning

1 tad Infused olive oil

5 minute grits (Quaker)

Handful Sharp cheddar cheese

Dash Kosher Salt

Dash Pepper

Season thawed shrimp with 2 drizzles of old bay set aside. Cut yellow onion thinly sliced and scallions. In a frying pan add tad but of olive oil and tad of cannabutter allow it to get hot but don’t burn. Add onions sauté until golden brown then add shrimp cook until pink and firm. Take on heat and set aside.

Grits follow recommended directions on the container until done and add salt and pepper to taste. Usually I add 2-3 dashes of each. Once cooked stir in a handful of sharp cheddar cheese.

Combining- pour grits on plate, top with shrimp, onions and canna butter sauce. Then top it off with green scallions. Eat warm.

Measurement table for reference:

Drizzle- 1 table spoon

Tad- ¼ teaspoon

Dash- 1/8 teaspoon

Pinch- 1/16 teaspoon

Smudgen- 1/32 teaspoon

Drop (liquid)- 1/16 teaspoon

Handful- ½ cup

Fistful- ¼ cup

Mouthful- tablespoon

Jug- pint

Coffee cup (liquid)- 8 oz