CBD Can Help Your Pets With July 4th Fireworks

With July 4th upon us and organized fireworks displays having been canceled in many cities and towns due to coronavirus concerns, it seems this year individuals are blowing off their own M-80s, cherry bombs and Roman candles.

Canines find loud noises and flashing lights intolerable on their nervous systems. Fireworks can be triggering and stressful for anxious dogs as the sudden bursts of sound can release adrenaline and stress hormones that tell their instincts to run.

“During holiday gatherings and activities, pets can be exposed to many external conditions that cause them to become anxious or even injured,” said Dr. Monica Fann, veterinarian and clinic manager at Essentials PetCare in Texas.

“Common pet problems during Independence Day celebrations range from getting lost, to firework anxiety and even to heat exhaustion,” Dr. Fann added.

Indeed, the ASPCA confirmed that many dogs go missing over Independence Day weekend. Many animal shelters consider July 5th to be one of their busiest and most hectic days as these runaway dogs are picked up, reported Veterinarians.com.

Even the odor of sulfur can be traumatic for a dog whose sense of smell overpowers our own by orders of magnitude – 10,000 to 100,000 times as acute, say scientists at the Sensory Research Institute at Florida State University.

Animal hospitals also report that they see up to a 25 percent increase in visits over the 4th of July holiday.

CBD for Pets

Science tells us that the sedating and calming effects Cannabidiol, CBD, can help with pet anxiety in the same way it helps the human system.

Research shows that CBD oil works by interacting with the body’s naturally occurring endocannabinoid system to soothe and calm anxiety naturally.

As CBD products are required to contain less than 0.3% THC, and some products for pets don’t contain any THC at all, many veterinarians concur that this cannabinoid provides gentle calming and relaxing effects.

“As a whole, I think CBD oils are something that we as a society are going to shift more toward,” said Dr. Isabelle Ying of Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital.

According to survey results published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, a whopping 92% of veterinarians have been asked by their clients about CBD products.

So, forget the thunder shirt and harmful meds. Help your furry friend enjoy Independence Day and beyond with safe, hemp-based remedies.

More CBD-related information for pets can be found here: AmericanVeterinarian