If you are new to cannabis, you might be asking yourself several questions about cannabinoids and terpenes, and exploring the benefits of smoking weed. Whether or not you smoke weed every day or just took a hit at a concert last weekend, you might have considered how much weed it takes to fail a drug test. Even the notion of a pending drug test for an upcoming job can leave you with some regret about smoking that doobie at your friend’s house last night.

But what if you’re not a heavy smoker? How long does one hit of weed stay in your system? Let’s look at some of the factors that play a role in detection time and talk about what you can do if you need to pass a drug test.

Factors to Consider

THC, the cannabinoid that drug tests are looking for, tends to stay in your system for a long time compared to other drugs. However, determining detection time isn’t as simple as knowing when you last smoked. Many scenarios can affect how long weed will stay in your system, including age, type of weed, and even bodyweight.

Type of Weed or THC

When considering how long one hit of weed stays in your system, it’s essential to understand that not all weed is created equal. If you smoke a vape pen, the concentration of THC can be upwards of 80%, which will result in a more potent high and more THC for your body to metabolize. The same thought applies to edibles. Many cannabis-infused edibles are made with concentrated hash oils and must pass through the digestive system before making their way out of the body. In its raw form, weed usually contains somewhere between 10-30% THC, which is much less potent than concentrated cannabis oil. When smoking a bowl or joint of weed with only 10% THC, the high will not be very strong, and the THC will metabolize much faster. However, it’s a balancing act. If you smoke an entire joint of weed at 10% THC to yourself, you’ll be much higher than if you take just one puff of a joint with 25% THC.

Your BMI and Health Factors

THC metabolites are stored in the body’s fat cells, so people with a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) tend to hold onto those metabolites for a little longer than people with minimal body fat.

How hydrated a person is can play a role in detox time since THC metabolites are flushed from the body via urine. Generally speaking, better hydration leads to quicker detox. Age is another factor to consider as people over the age of 65 tend to have less blood flow to the body’s vital detox organs — the kidneys and the liver.

How Long Does One Hit of Weed Stay in Your System

In addition to the above factors, the dosage and frequency of use is the most significant indicator of how long weed stays in your system. The other consideration for the window of detection time is what kind of test is used.

Urine – THC is detectable via urinalysis for up to 30 days.

Blood – THC enters the bloodstream seconds after inhaling, but detection time is limited to a few hours or possibly up to one day.

Saliva – THC is present in saliva for up to 24 hours. Some advanced saliva tests can detect THC for up to 72 hours.

Hair Follicle – THC is detectable in hair follicles for up to 90 days.

For heavy smokers, THC metabolites are detectable up to 30 days. THC can leave the body in as little as a few days up to one week for a very light smoker or someone who only smokes occasionally. One hit of weed will undoubtedly circulate THC throughout the body, but in small quantities unless highly potent.

Although each person’s body is different and detoxes at different rates, one hit of weed is unlikely to result in a failed urinalysis (the most common type of THC test). If you indulge in a doobie or take a hit off of a pipe, you will likely be free and clear of THC in a few days. For anyone worried about a drug test, there are many ways to support the body through THC detox.

Drink plenty of water to flush the body of toxins and eat a diet rich in antioxidants foods. In addition, get your sweat on and do extra fat-burning exercises to boost your metabolism and encourage faster detoxification.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you won’t be facing a drug test anytime soon, but if you have any concern about lingering THC, rest assured that one hit of weed will leave your body quickly. On the other hand, if you need to pass a drug test, consider the above guidance on how to support your body’s natural detox processes, or purchase a detox drink if you find yourself in a pinch.