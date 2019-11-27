Top 6 Stoner-iffic Holiday Gifts for 2019

It's that time of year again, Happy Holidaze!! Finding the perfect holiday gifts for the stoners in your life can be fun but also overwhelming with the amount of options on the market now as more states legalize cannabis and the industry continues to grow. First, I would encourage you to visit your local marijuana dispensary or smoke shop and support the companies that are in your city and state...this is truly one of the best ways to be an activist, and perhaps you'll make some new canna-connections while you're at it! But, for those who want a little more for their gifting options or for those who aren't able to access local cannabis shops (BOO prohibition!!), I have compiled some of my personal favorite cannabis gifts (that can ship across state lines) for the 2019 holiday season...

The Evri from Dip Devices

Maybe you remember how much I enjoyed the Dipper, and now Dip Devices has created the EVRI...a multi-functional consumption solution. EVRI features a battery that connects magnetically to continuously evolving attachments. These include the Vapor Tip Attachment, which allows consumption of concentrate directly from its container, 510/Pod Attachment, which has one side that connects to 510 cartridges and one that connects to refillable e-juice pods, and many more on the way. EVRI evolves with consumption. AND 1% of all EVRI sales donated to drug policy reform through Marijuana Policy Project or Students for Sensible Drug Policy...perfect holiday gifts all the way around!

The Holidaze Bundle from Ooze

Ooze products are some of my favorites. Perhaps what sets them aside is that their team is continually innovating and (personally) testing their smoke accessories. The Slim Twist Pro has become a daily staple for me as a cannabis concentrates consumer, but they make fantastic products for flower as well...and what could be more festive than this? The bundle includes the SAX Water Pipe, the Grinder Tray, and the Bowser Bowl... holiday colored accessories to please every stoner at a price that is really quite competitive. They'll even throw in a green Ooze Santa hat while supplies last! Ho ho ho!!

CBD Chocolate Bars from Bhang

Bhang has created award-winning CBD dark and milk chocolate bars that are sure to please anyone on your gift list this holiday season (or anytime, really!). Both chocolate bars feature high-quality full-spectrum blended hemp oil for a relaxing, effective experience. The Bhang CBD Dark Chocolate Bar is vegan and has a shelf-life of one year when stored properly. The Bhang CBD Milk Chocolate Bar can be purchased in 120mg or 250mg strengths. Tip: try melting part of the bar in hot chocolate and stirring with a peppermint stick for the ultimate holiday cozy-up!

The Stashtray Bundle from Myster

This kit includes everything you need for an efficient ritual. Having everything in one place keeps your coffee table or desk organized and clean. The parts are magnetically attached to the tray which makes the Stashtray effortless to use on the go. The magnetic grade stainless steel tray is made from two stamped sheets that are hand-welded together to form a mirror finish around the edge. The container creates a tight seal with sonic welding around the viewing lens. The kit also includes a four-part aluminum grinder, magnetic stickers that allow you to attach your rolling papers or other accessories, and an ashtray that includes a pipe spike for cleaning a bowl after you're finished. The top of the ashtray flips over and becomes a bowl stand for both 14mm and 18 mm.

The Rainbow Capuchin Grinder from Green Monkey Grinders

The monkey of Hollywood, Capuchins are typically the monkeys we see in films and are the favorite controversial pet of celebrities. Just like the monkey, the Capuchin Grinder is an instant classic; well-known and easily-recognizable, reliable, and knows how to get the job done! Accessorized with an oil slick rainbow finish, this piece is bound to turn heads. This is a standard 4-piece, no-frills, timeless grinder. A magnetic lid encloses razor sharp teeth that pulverize your herb to the perfect, light, fluffy consistency. The storage chamber has a mesh sifting screen that suspends the flower above the pollen collector. Bonus: you can find a guitar pick-shaped scraper in the bottom chamber!

The Puffco Peak by Puffco

I realize the price tag on this one is a little spendy, but it is worth every penny! Trust me! This product has changed the way we are able to dab cannabis concentrates and is really the best product of it's kind on the market. It allows for an efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve. Now you can even get a matching bag with the Puffco Peak, which serves as a mobile workstation to make consuming on-the-go much more practical. Design features include: Peak pocket with securing strap, jar stash pockets, dual tool pockets, phone and cash sleeve, and flip-down lid for easy loading. You can't go wrong with this one!

Happy Holidaze!!!