Schumer Says His Federal Marijuana Bill Will Legalize Cannabis ‘The Right Way’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated New York’s recently passed adult-use marijuana law at a rally last weekend. He then proceeded to say he wanted to take it to the federal level.

Schumer’s Stance on Cannabis Reform Measures

Schumer is ready to end marijuana prohibition in America. At the New York Cannabis Parade and Rally, Schumer was quite enthusiastic about marijuana reform at the federal level. He hyped the crowd with this statement, “What we have accomplished in New York is just the beginning. We’re going to transfer that energy to Washington.” About seven weeks ago Schumer spoke about working on a bill that would reform cannabis laws, but we’ve yet to see anything… for now.

Schumer was direct in his speech by telling everyone, “We’ve got to do it the right way. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in communities of color and to provide opportunities for folks who have been hit hard by prohibition. Right now somewhere in this city, hopeful entrepreneurs are gathering together, thinking up a future marijuana business that’ll provide jobs for New Yorkers and tax dollars to harmed communities.” The speech was consistent with the federal marijuana reform plan originally set forth by Schumer, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Sen. Rob Wyden (D-OR).

Schumer didn’t mince words when he dove into the historical significance of this matter. “For decades—this has been horrible—young men and young women, disproportionately young men and women of color, have been arrested and jailed for even carrying small amounts of marijuana, a charge that came with exorbitant punitive penalties, a serious criminal record. And so many of them could never recover from that. We can never let that happen again.”

Optimistic Views on Marijuana Laws

It’s easy to be frustrated about the inconsistency between popular opinion and current federal marijuana laws, and after decades of prohibition, one might be pessimistic about true reform. However, our Senate Majority Leader is very optimistic, so much so he inspires marijuana enthusiasts all over the country. Schumer offered such inspiration by saying, “We’ve got support across the country. Did you hear about South Dakota? Hardly a liberal bastion. They voted to legalize!”



With ever increasing support of marijuana legalization in recent years, we can be hopeful that federal reform will pass soon. With or without Biden, it is clear that an increasing number of Americans have become comfortable with marijuana. This was accomplished through advocacy and activism within every community by helping spread the word to those who aren’t as educated on the topic. You can help too, simply by engaging in discussions with those who need to learn more about marijuana.

