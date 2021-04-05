Sponsor Says Medical Marijuana Bill Will Pass in South Carolina

Medical cannabis patients in South Carolina now have some hope in their state providing for them, as a legislative bill is being proposed to legalize medical cannabis in the state.

Proposed by Republican lawmaker Tom Davis, this legislative bill is one that has been in the works for seven years, having been introduced, rejected and reformed several times throughout this time period.

“We cannot wait any longer for these people to have their suffering alleviated. It is immoral,” he said.

Davis’s legislative bill passed the state’s Senate Medical Affairs Committee with a 9-5 vote, with 4 Republicans and 2 Democrats voting against.

Opposition to the Legalization Bill

Despite Davis’ optimism for his legislative bill, and his attempts to make the bill as conservative as possible, opposition to cannabis legalization remains as staunch as before.

With the bill having passed a vote in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, the bill now has to be approved by the Senate before next Saturday. This may be a challenge, given the opposition to Davis’ proposed legalization plan.

Among the biggest critiques of legalization from South Carolina’s anti-legalization camp is the fact that cannabis is still illegal at a federal level.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, a Republican, has voiced his opposition to the bill, stating “My head tells me to vote against this.”

“They are howling in pain and we deny them something that their doctor wants to give them because of some political reason back in 1971 that President Nixon wanted to stick it to a bunch of hippies,” said Davis, lamenting on the argument being made by his colleagues.

Possible Support from South Carolina’s Governor

While support from the House is still up for debate, Tom Davis has received the blessing of South Carolina’s governor, Henry McMaster.

In a podcast episode with the Post and Courier of Charleston, McMaster said the following: “He makes a very convincing argument… There may be a way to do it, I don’t know. But I’m open to hearing more about it because it’s clear that it alleviates a lot of suffering.”

The Weed Blog will continue to provide updates on the status of this legislative bill.

