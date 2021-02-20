U.S. Cannabis Council Launches to Promote Social Equity and End Federal Weed Prohibition

Leaders from top cannabis businesses and advocacy organizations have come together to form the U.S. Cannabis Council, and they have big plans.

What is the U.S. Cannabis Council?

The U.S. Cannabis Council is the largest – and most influential – coalition of its kind. With members from the top cannabis businesses, advocacy organizations, and associations across the United States, the new nonprofit has its sights set on some key changes in the weed world.

“USCC is a unified voice advocating for the descheduling and legalization of cannabis,” said USCC Interim CEO and Executive Director of the Marijuana Policy Project, Steve Hawkins.

USSC’s launch site further clarified the scope of the coalition and its mission, stating that its, “a first of its kind strategic alliance the USCC combines the collective resources of many of the largest cannabis companies, prominent advocacy organizations and hundreds of thousands of individuals to speak in one voice for ending federal prohibition and creating an equitable and values-driven cannabis industry with social, financial, and environmental benefits shared by all.”

While the base of the mission is securing a future with widespread access to legal cannabis, that goal will be supported by a quartet of key values: social equity, expungement of criminal records, high ethical standards and accountability, and a safe and responsible cannabis industry. In holding those values close as the USSC moves forward, the organization hopes to achieve restorative justice for communities most devastated by the War on Drugs, while creating an ethically-regulated industry that benefits all – both socially and economically.

Christian Sederberg, USCC’s Acting Board Chairman and a partner at one of the U.S.’s largest cannabis law firms, emphasized the importance of the USCC, saying, “the cannabis industry has mobilized to make our message clear – we must deschedule and legalize cannabis, and it is critical that it is done the right way . . . After so many years working towards meaningful reform, it’s inspiring to see the diverse group of partners who have formed this collective voice, and together, we are hopeful that true, meaningful federal cannabis reform is within reach.”

Who is Involved in the U.S. Cannabis Council?

The U.S. Cannabis Council’s founding team is a cavalcade of the most powerful voices in the marijuana industry today. It includes members of multi-state cannabis businesses, advocacy groups, and various other cannabis-related associations. Founding members hail from:

Acreage Holdings

Akerna Corp.

American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp

Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine

BellRock Brands

Buckeye Relief

Cannabis Trade Federation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Columbia Care Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cronos Group

Culta

Curaleaf

DNA Genetics

Eaze

Flowhub

Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce

Good Chemistry

The Grove Cannabis Dispensary

Headcount’s Cannabis Voter Project

Husch Blackwell

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Jushi

Keef Brands

Lightshade

LivWell Enlightened Health

Marijuana Policy Project

Medicine Man

MedMen

Native Roots Cannabis Co.

1906 New Highs

PAX Labs

PharmaCann

ProKure

Raw Garden

Schwazze

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Urbn Leaf

Veterans Cannabis Project

Vicente Sederberg LLP

Vireo

Wana

The USSC has clarified that, for every five board appointments, one board seat will be reserved for a member representing a focus area – whether it be ethics, environmentalism, diversity, etc.

To learn more about the U.S. Cannabis Council and how to get involved, visit their launch site: http://www.uscannabiscouncil.org

